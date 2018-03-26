HARRISONBURG — There is a yo-yo that can swing between good and bad, superb and subpar, and excellent and underwhelming from play to play or drill to drill when an inexperienced roster is figuring out how to practice.

And right now, that’s what coach Mike Houston said is happening at James Madison as the Dukes are five sessions into their spring.

“You’ve got to get the consistency from that young player because they’ve got to get beyond, ‘Oh gosh, I’ve got to line up here and what’s my assignment on this play?’” Houston said. “They don’t see the big picture and they’re so tunnel-visioned on themselves.”

JMU has graduated mainstays like Bryan Schor and Andrew Ankrah who helped the program win its second national title two seasons ago and return to the championship game this past January.

On top of losing 16 starters or key contributors from the 2017 team, many of the veteran players still around haven’t practiced at all this spring due to lingering injuries from the fall. Running backs Cardon Johnson and Trai Sharp, cornerbacks Curtis Oliver, Rashad Robinson and Charles Tutt, defensive end Darrious Carter, tight end Nick Carlton and offensive linemen Tyree Chavious and Gerren Butler have yet to suit up, which has allowed for players who haven’t seen as much game action to earn reps with the first-team offense or defense for the first time in their careers.

“I really challenged the defense after Thursday’s practice because I didn’t think that we performed very well,” Houston said. “But I thought they responded well [Saturday].

“That’s positive and they obviously dominated the third-down period and I thought the red-zone period of practice was very competitive.

“Now I would like to see the offense respond to the challenge a little bit, but that’s usually what happens in the spring and during preseason camp that one side of the ball has a good day so you jump on the other side and it flips a little bit in the next practice, so the thing I’d like to see is consistency every single day.”

To accelerate the process of gaining experience, Houston and his staff are emphasizing third-down and red-zone situations, he said.

“[Saturday] was the most challenging day because it was the first day we did third-down stuff,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “Third down is a whole different game than first and second down. You’re out there sparring on first and second down because the defense doesn’t know what you’re going to do, and you can run or pass.

“But you get in third-and-10 or third-and-7, all of a sudden, it’s pretty limited with what you can do. The defense has more of an upper hand on that, so now you’ve got to really execute well.”

Houston said simulating the pressurized circumstances allows him to see which players, whether on offense or defense, can do what they’re taught in a game-like scenario. The hope from JMU’s side is that its athletes grow up with each one of those reps.

“We’ve got to push each other and bring the best out in each other,” Houston said, “because when we get to the fall, and it’s third down, we’ve got to have the guy that can make the tough catch in tight coverage when the quarterback has pressure in his face because that’s winning and losing right there. That’s the game.

“Those two emphasis, third down and red zone, that’s where the game is won and lost on most Saturdays.”

Defensive coordinator Bob Trott said he has completely rebooted the installation of his scheme. With so many young players, he said, “it’s back to square one.”

Senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland is the only returning starter on defense practicing. Junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter along with junior linebackers Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word are other defensive players practicing with extensive experience.

“It’s like we’re back on football 101,” Trott said. “This year is interesting, we’ve got new coaches, so we’ve got to get them going. We’ve got new players on the team.

“So you start over and I have to tell the older guys, ‘No, we’re not going to do that yet and we’re not going to do that yet,’ which is good because if they learn it from square one, they’ll see why we do other things, things that stress us on those basic things.

“There’s a process to it and a plan to it, but if you go step one, the older players appreciate why we can do these other things.”