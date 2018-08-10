HARRISONBURG — It’s become a frequent sight through the first week of James Madison’s training camp.

They’re hard to miss — NFL scouts in their team-issued on-field Nike polo, holding their notepads and furiously scribbling away while watching a pro prospect or talking to a member of the Dukes staff.

“Obviously, you see those guys walk over and there’s no reason to act like they’re not there,” senior running back Trai Sharp said. “You want to put your best on display and hope they like what they see.”

On Wednesday, representatives from the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans hovered as Sharp and the rest of the running backs completed ball-security, pass-protection and other position-specific drills during the individual period of practice.

All the talent evaluators to stop by have checked on Sharp and fellow senior running backs Marcus Marshall and Cardon Johnson. Each of the three running backs has started in the past.

Sharp led the team in carries while averaging 4.7 yards per touch last season. Marshall’s 850 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores topped the squad. Johnson, who returns after a season-ending Achilles injury, rushed for a career-high 265 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes win at East Carolina last year.