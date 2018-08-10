SCOUTING SURGE
Dukes See Plenty Of NFL Guests At Training Camp
HARRISONBURG — It’s become a frequent sight through the first week of James Madison’s training camp.
They’re hard to miss — NFL scouts in their team-issued on-field Nike polo, holding their notepads and furiously scribbling away while watching a pro prospect or talking to a member of the Dukes staff.
“Obviously, you see those guys walk over and there’s no reason to act like they’re not there,” senior running back Trai Sharp said. “You want to put your best on display and hope they like what they see.”
On Wednesday, representatives from the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans hovered as Sharp and the rest of the running backs completed ball-security, pass-protection and other position-specific drills during the individual period of practice.
All the talent evaluators to stop by have checked on Sharp and fellow senior running backs Marcus Marshall and Cardon Johnson. Each of the three running backs has started in the past.
Sharp led the team in carries while averaging 4.7 yards per touch last season. Marshall’s 850 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores topped the squad. Johnson, who returns after a season-ending Achilles injury, rushed for a career-high 265 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes win at East Carolina last year.
Senior cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland and Rashad Robinson as well as senior defensive end Darrious Carter get inspected, too. Robinson is a preseason All-American after a seven-interception 2017. Robinson, Carter and Moreland were named to the Preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association team.
Seven teams — the three previously mentioned along with the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks — have traveled to Harrisonburg since the Dukes began training camp last Friday.
“We make sure [the scouts] know when our dates are and all that stuff,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “But they show up when you have good players. That’s it.
“I didn’t have as many players at other schools as I have here. I didn’t have as many scouts come watch practice like I have here because I think I’ve got more quality talent here. That’s the reason they’re here and we make it open access for those guys because we want our players to get a good look.”
JMU hasn’t had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2013 when the Arizona Cardinals picked offensive lineman Earl Watford in the fourth round. Watford is now with the Chicago Bears.
This group of upperclassmen could end the drought in the spring.
“We have a very talented senior class and it doesn’t matter what school you’re at,” Sharp said. “Your film speaks for itself, your football IQ speaks for itself and it’s great to get that exposure from the NFL level.
“And the thing is, if you’re good, they’ll find you.”
In April, former JMU safety Raven Greene and offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie signed undrafted free-agent contracts with the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans, respectively. The two squared off in their first preseason game Thursday.
The year before, wide receiver Rashard Davis turned his rookie free-agent deal into a spot on the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad for their run to a Super Bowl title.
“The scouts have access to all the film,” Houston said. “They’ve got open access to practice. They’ve got access to our coaches and strength staff, and we want to give our kids an opportunity because the kids who have gotten an opportunity like Raven, Stinnie and Rashard, they’re doing some great things and representing the program well.”