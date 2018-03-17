HARRISONBURG — There is a trait Bryan Schor said that should allow him a place in the NFL alongside the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

“The one thing that will prove I belong in the NFL is that I know how to win,” Schor said after participating in James Madison’s pro day on Friday. “Stats can make someone look really good, but I’m confident I could go to a team right now, play in games and have an opportunity to win games.”

The former JMU team captain has a gaudy résumé that features an FCS national championship and two Colonial Athletic Association conference titles. His career record as a college starter was 30-4 with a 7-2 postseason mark.

Compared to the top quarterback prospects — Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph, Richmond’s Kyle Lauletta, USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Wyoming’s Josh Allen — projected to be selected in the first few rounds of next month’s NFL Draft, Schor holds the highest career winning percentage (.882). He’s also the only one with a national championship ring on his finger, though Darnold has won a Rose Bowl and Mayfield led the Sooners to multiple appearances in the College Football Playoff.

What those signal-callers earned that Schor did not were invites to the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. Even Sam Houston State’s Jeremiah Briscoe, who Schor and the Dukes took down in the 2016 FCS playoffs, played in the East-West Shrine Game.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl didn’t come calling for Schor, either.

“In ways I was surprised,” Schor said. “I think one thing that plays into it is still being in school and I think another thing that plays into it is that we’ve been playing deep into the playoffs.

“It’s hard to get an invite to the NFLPA [Collegiate Bowl] when it’s three days after the national championship game. But in regards to that, I wish I could have done better statistically in my senior year.”

Schor tallied 3,222 passing yards along with 26 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in his final go-around at JMU. The year before when he was the CAA’s Offensive Player of the Year, he tossed for 3,002 yards, 29 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Friday’s pro day in front of the scouts was a success, said Schor, who threw well to tight end Jonathan Kloosterman, running back Taylor Woods as well as wide receivers Terrence Alls and Ishmael Hyman in spite of sunny, but blustery conditions at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Schor completed 29-of-38 throws and four of the incompletions came because receivers dropped the ball. He threw outs, slants, posts and deep passes to his receivers.

“I got really good feedback,” Schor said of his conversations with the scouts. “With the weather and conditions, you see it and you still want to throw every throw perfectly and not let the wind affect you, but there are going to be teams like Green Bay or Chicago, teams that play in cold-weather games and they want to see your arm strength. They want to see you throw an out route with the wind in your face because that’s a realistic thing.”

The Milford, Pa., native, whose college career started with a semester at Lackawanna College, said he’s had to balance training for pro day with finishing up his classes at JMU since returning from the Dukes’ FCS title game loss to North Dakota State in January.

He did spend two weeks, which included the week of JMU’s spring break, in Florida throwing to prepare for the showcase.

“At JMU we didn’t run a lot of five-step drops and we never ran a seven-step drop and I was never under center, so those were things I had to get comfortable doing,” Schor said. “It’s completely different throws for the NFL, and I think as I keep practicing them and have more mentorship from a quarterback coach I’ll be a lot better.”

Schor added his next step in the pre-draft process is to take visits or individual workouts with different NFL teams.