HARRISONBURG – Good teams put the past behind them and Stony Brook is trying to do that this week.

The past two Saturdays have involved a nail-biting victory and a gut-wrenching loss, beating Rhode Island on a 50-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tyquell Fields with 11 seconds remaining in regulation in Week 5 and falling in overtime to James Madison this past weekend.

“The thing that impressed me most was our ability to fight back throughout the game,” Seawolves coach Chuck Priore said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference, “which is going to be a CAA thing that you’re going to have to be able to do. We’ve been able to do that two weeks in a row and the second thing is how we handled both the win and the loss.

“I thought we handled the win with class from the shoulders up, being able to prepare last week without worrying about what we did against Rhode Island and then when the game was over against [JMU] we got together in the huddle and our senior leadership basically said, ‘It’s a game, it’s over and we’ve got to move on to our next opponent.’”

Stony Brook hosts New Hampshire on Saturday at 6 p.m.

About the loss to the Dukes, Priore said the overtime clash was simply a great game between two determined teams.

“We didn’t get a chance to finish it, which is disappointing certainly,” Priore said. “But felt we fought each time we got back down and we were able to make some plays.”