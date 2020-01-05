There was nearly a 30-year gap between their initial interactions and when they’d eventually work together.

But Alabama coach Nick Saban said those early moments gave him reason to follow Curt Cignetti’s career and ultimately hire Cignetti onto his initial Crimson Tide coaching staff.

“I knew him for a long time because I coached for his dad way back in ’78 and ’79,” Saban said.

Before Saban became college football’s most prominent man in charge, he was the West Virginia defensive backs coach for Frank Cignetti Sr. during his final two years leading the Mountaineers in Morgantown, W.Va.

“And he was a high school player at the time,” Saban said of Curt Cignetti, now the coach at James Madison. “I always thought he was a bright, young guy and then he got into coaching and did a really good job everywhere he ever coached.”

Saban won one national championship as the coach at LSU and has led Alabama to five titles since taking the job there in 2007. His first championship-winning season in charge of the Crimson Tide came in 2009 during an undefeated campaign with Cignetti working as the recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Cignetti will aim for his first national title as a head coach when the second-seeded Dukes meet top-seeded North Dakota State on Saturday at noon in the FCS championship game.

“That was a valuable time for me,” Cignetti said of his Alabama stint. “I probably had 24 years, maybe, of FBS assistant experience going to Alabama, and I was with Nick for four years being part of the original staff. So I went in on the ground floor when we had to build it up and I really learned a lot from him in terms of how to run a program, organization, leadership and how to practice, really from A to Z.”

Saban said: “[Cignetti] really did an outstanding job here for us coaching the receivers and I’m not surprised at all that he’s become a really, really good head coach.”

Cignetti is 81-27 in his nine seasons – six at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, two at Elon, this one at JMU – as a head coach, but had never been further than Division II quarterfinals before this year.