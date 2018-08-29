HARRISONBURG — Saturday is a homecoming for James Madison senior running backs Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp.

Marshall’s hometown is Raleigh, N.C. — where the Dukes meet N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium — and Sharp’s is nearby Carrboro, N.C., about a 30-mile drive from the venue that could’ve been the duo’s home instead of Bridgeforth Stadium.

Sharp tried to commit to the Wolfpack, and N.C. State recruited and offered Marshall.

“We just filled up,” sixth-year N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “That was the year we got three running backs committed in the same class and we didn’t take a fourth.”

Doeren and N.C. State signed Rivals.com four-star running backs Johnny Frasier, Reggie Gallaspy and Nyheim Hines for the recruiting class of 2015.

Hines was a fourth-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts this past April after leading N.C. State in rushing last season. Gallaspy enters Saturday’s contest as the Wolfpack’s starter and Frasier left the program following the 2016 season.

“N.C. State was cool and they showed me love when I was coming out of high school,” said Marshall, who played his prep football at Millbrook. “Actually, my best friend from high school ended up going there and we were trying to go together, but obviously it didn’t work out.”

His high school buddy is N.C. State junior defensive end James Smith-Williams, and Marshall said he is friendly with Hines as well.

Marshall, a three-star prospect at the time, landed at Georgia Tech, where he led the Yellow Jackets in rushing for two seasons before transferring to Madison.

“Marcus Marshall is from right down the street,” Doeren said. “We liked Marcus Marshall a lot. We thought he was a really good player.”

Sharp said he attended camps at N.C. State and visited the school once or twice before the Wolfpack became the first to offer him a scholarship.

He wanted to commit.