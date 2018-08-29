Running Back Home
JMU's Marshall, Sharp Excited To Play At N.C. State
HARRISONBURG — Saturday is a homecoming for James Madison senior running backs Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp.
Marshall’s hometown is Raleigh, N.C. — where the Dukes meet N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium — and Sharp’s is nearby Carrboro, N.C., about a 30-mile drive from the venue that could’ve been the duo’s home instead of Bridgeforth Stadium.
Sharp tried to commit to the Wolfpack, and N.C. State recruited and offered Marshall.
“We just filled up,” sixth-year N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “That was the year we got three running backs committed in the same class and we didn’t take a fourth.”
Doeren and N.C. State signed Rivals.com four-star running backs Johnny Frasier, Reggie Gallaspy and Nyheim Hines for the recruiting class of 2015.
Hines was a fourth-round selection of the Indianapolis Colts this past April after leading N.C. State in rushing last season. Gallaspy enters Saturday’s contest as the Wolfpack’s starter and Frasier left the program following the 2016 season.
“N.C. State was cool and they showed me love when I was coming out of high school,” said Marshall, who played his prep football at Millbrook. “Actually, my best friend from high school ended up going there and we were trying to go together, but obviously it didn’t work out.”
His high school buddy is N.C. State junior defensive end James Smith-Williams, and Marshall said he is friendly with Hines as well.
Marshall, a three-star prospect at the time, landed at Georgia Tech, where he led the Yellow Jackets in rushing for two seasons before transferring to Madison.
“Marcus Marshall is from right down the street,” Doeren said. “We liked Marcus Marshall a lot. We thought he was a really good player.”
Sharp said he attended camps at N.C. State and visited the school once or twice before the Wolfpack became the first to offer him a scholarship.
He wanted to commit.
“It was a huge miscommunication,” Sharp said. “I was on a different page than the coaches and they had their deal with their offers. I guess they had out more offers than they could accept.
“So didn’t turn out that way, but I’m happy where I am. I wouldn’t change it.”
The two North Carolinian backs are part of a five-man position group JMU plans to deploy and strengthen its offense this season. In 2017, Marshall topped JMU with 850 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns while Sharp rushed for four scores and had a pair of receiving touchdowns.
Marshall, Sharp and fellow senior Cardon Johnson should earn the majority of carries ahead of sophomores Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese against the Wolfpack.
“Me and Trai have had those conversations about this one being kind of personal,” Marshall said. “And not just in a negative light, but that this is going back home for us, so it’s a good opportunity to play on a big stage in front of our home crowd.”
Marshall has never played at Carter Finley-Stadium despite being from Raleigh and spending two seasons in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He played twice at Duke while with the Yellow Jackets and last year at East Carolina when he carried for 88 yards and a score in JMU’s win over the FBS Pirates.
Marshall said, “Everybody I can think of is trying to get tickets.”
Sharp said he’ll have family and friends there also.
“I think of it more as coming home rather than a rivalry or bad blood,” Sharp said. “It’s good to be home, a couple minutes from my house and back in Marcus’ hometown.”