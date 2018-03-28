HARRISONBURG — At first, James Madison women’s lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe was nervous about the changes to the draw-control rule.

In one of the more noticeable rule changes entering the sport this year, the draw controls have been reduced to a 3-on-3 battle in the middle of the field for possession. The change was made with player safety in mind, the NCAA said, and restricts players behind the restraining lines from crashing into the middle of the field.

Klaes-Bawcombe said she wasn’t sure how it was going to affect her team until after the first few games

“I was a little apprehensive about it at first,” the 12th-year coach admitted, “but now that I recognize that we have the players who can prevail, it’s really awesome.”

No one on JMU’s roster has taken advantage of the new rules as much as senior Kristen Gaudian. The attacker entered the season with 29 draw controls in her first three seasons combined, but currently ranks second on the team with 41 draw controls through nine games this year.

Klaes-Bawcombe said Gaudian fits the mold of the type of player who can excel at draw controls under the new rule.

“Speed, size and length become really important,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “She’s 5-10 with explosive speed with physical size and she’s great, just like [senior] Haley Warden, that her stick is an extension of her hand.”

Gaudian credited most of her success with draws to the new rule, which she said played to her strengths. It has shown on the field, too, with the Lake Braddock product collecting at least three draw controls in eight of No. 4 JMU’s nine games this season.

“It allows for the girls in the circle to be able to run on the ball more and that’s kind of been my answer,” Gaudian said. “I’m getting good at boxing out the defender that’s on the circle with me and Haley is good at placing it wherever I think I can get to it.”

The duo of Gaudian and Warden — who set the program record for career draw controls on March 3 at Temple — has helped the Dukes rise to 23rd nationally in draw controls at 14.56 per game after being 54th last season. Both rank in the top 60 nationally, but it is their teamwork that has led to JMU’s success controlling possession.

“We have a draw specialist who can direct the ball and control direction so you can anticipate where the ball is going,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “Then you have a beast of an athlete who is great in the air and on the ground and can hold off contact. Now that the rules have changed to limit it to a 3v3, [Gaudian is] taking advantage of the situation.”

Before the rule change, the battles during draw controls looked like rugby scrums at times as six or seven players collapsed on the same spot trying to collect the loose ball. It made it difficult for officials, too, to discern if a foul was committed and to which team to assess the penalty.

With more space to utilize during draw controls, Gaudian said JMU has been able to transition into its offense a little quicker.

“It allows for a cleaner pick up and less chaos,” Gaudian said. “It’s allowing us to get more of a transition offense going. We still need to work on it a little bit more, but it’s allowing us to get to the offensive end faster.”

Klaes-Bawcombe said the transition offense off draw controls hasn’t been a big of a factor in Gaudian’s increased scoring output, but she said more teams are taking notice of some of the senior’s other strengths that are hard to see in the cramped quarters of the offensive zone.

“It helps to create the intimidation factor because when you see her running in transition, you see how powerful she is,” Klaes-Bawcombe said.

After suffering their first loss of the season 15-12 at Maryland on Saturday, the Dukes (8-1) set their sights on UC-Davis today at 5 p.m. at Sentara Park.