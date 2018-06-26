HARRISONBURG — The pressure is finally off Louis Rowe this recruiting cycle.

In his first summer as James Madison’s basketball coach, Rowe knew he was watching games to scour for players who would become the foundation of his new program. The margin for error was rather slim on that first batch of high school seniors in July 2016, and Rowe knew his chance at remaining the Dukes’ coach hinged on that class.

Last July, Rowe was searching for the next group that would help set the precedent and affirm the culture he is trying to build in Harrisonburg. But this July, he’ll head out recruiting knowing exactly what type of culture he has at JMU and which players will fit in with the group he has already attracted.

“[That first recruiting class,] I felt like ‘Louis, you need to establish what your culture is,’” Rowe said. “I recruited that class nervous, saying this is where it all starts. Now, I’m recruiting and there’s guys that I’m looking at ... and I know now that they’re walking into an established [culture].

“There’s nobody on our board who doesn’t fit because it’s established and I’m here every day and I know what it is instead of just hoping. It’s actually a lot easier for me when I’m talking to these guys because I know what our locker room is going to look like.”

The Dukes are searching for replacements to rising seniors Stuckey Mosley and Develle Phillips, two players who were critical cogs for JMU last season. Mosley, the starting shooting guard, averaged a team-high 18.4 points and added 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last year. Phillips, the team’s starting center, scored 8.8 points and grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game in his first year with the Dukes.

Although JMU has plenty of players who will be able to slide into the starting roles in two years, Rowe said it is important he find replacements for the pair who can contribute immediately.

“We’re going to have three scholarships, so we’re trying to get a [shooting guard] and [center], we’re trying to make those a priority,” Rowe said. “The point guard position is pretty locked down, so we’re going to need a young big man to do what young big men do and come in, get some minutes and learn and develop.”

Rowe has specific attributes he is looking for at each position to fit the aggressive defense and fast-paced offense he wants to play. That is particularly important at the center spot, where the recruit needs to be athletic enough to keep up with the play, but also strong enough to be an effective rim protector on defense and offensive post presence.

The coach said he needs to find a balance between his team’s finesse and power in the post, and the center spot is the place where Rowe looks for that strength.

“I always want to be able to throw it to a post man and have him get a bucket,” Rowe said. “There are certain times in games, certain style of games when you’re going to need a big, physical post who can go and get you a bucket. But I also understand that we press and we run, so obviously a guy like Develle can change games just by doing that.”

Size is also an important factor in trying to replace Mosley, who lines up at 6-foot-3. Although the offensive prowess is something Rowe said he is looking for, the third-year coach added that he needs someone to fit in with the group of big guards he has already assembled.

Next season, all six of JMU’s guards will be 6-3 or taller, which gives them an advantage defensively. The Dukes tend to switch most ball screens, so Rowe said having three guards who are roughly the same size on the court helps make that choice work for the team.

“We’re looking for a guy with size who can shoot,” Rowe said. “Our two point guards are 6-4 and 6-3 ... so we’ve got big guards. All of our forwards are versatile enough to switch everything, so we do want a guy with some size so we stay pretty [even] in the guard spot.”

Regardless of who signs with the Dukes either in November or next spring, Rowe said he knows they will walk into a competitive environment. He said that also takes pressure off this year’s recruiting class because the players he has already brought into the program have built the culture of earning playing time.

It is that intangible that ultimately attracts Rowe to a prospect. As long as the player is ready to come to Harrisonburg, work hard and compete, he’ll fit into the locker room perfectly fine.

“I feel like we have plenty of guys that are going to compete,” Rowe said. “Whoever walks in that door, they’re going to have to understand that they’re competing, and they’re competing against some other guys who are really talented and are going to be ready to play. That’s where our program hopefully is getting to a point where it’s really competitive, you’ve got a bunch of good players and they’re all competing and earning minutes, but doing it as a family and doing it together.”