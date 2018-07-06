HARRISONBURG — Louis Rowe has discovered his biggest weakness as a head coach — he enjoys recruiting too much.

The third-year James Madison basketball coach made his name in the industry as a gifted recruiter, a passion that has translated into his first big job. Every July, he floats from gym to gym during the NCAA’s evaluation period, peering in on various games at the AAU tournaments that become a hotbed for recruiting over the summer.

Now that he’s leading his own program, Rowe can’t float aimlessly anymore, something he said he does miss about being an assistant.

“I have a fatal flaw that recruiting is the most fun, sometimes I try to say ‘Man, I wish I didn’t like this this much,’” Rowe said. “If I could see as many kids as I can see, that’s the hardest part to me about being a head coach. I used to see so many kids and I would love knowing kids and getting to the point where I know [the little things].

“I get a tremendous joy out of that.”

Rowe’s favorite time of the year begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday when the NCAA’s first evaluation period of the month opens. The periods this year last from 5 p.m. Wednesdays through 5 p.m. on Sundays from July 11-29.

This is the first offseason in which Rowe will have a full staff for the critical summer recruiting period. He built his staff last summer to help maximize this time of the year, hiring coaches that would help broaden JMU’s recruiting reach into new areas. Rob Summers is in charge of the Midwest, specifically Ohio, Tim Johnson focuses on North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia with help from Byron Taylor, who helps Rowe in both Virginia and Florida.

Rowe said his staff structure helps him be more efficient in determining which games he watches because his assistants have already given him a list of names to observe. He said he trusts his assistants to do enough research to narrow down JMU’s focus on players from certain areas of the country.

“You have to trust your staff,” Rowe said. “The way I put my staff together was to be able to cover more territory. ... Now we’re way more focused as a staff because they know if they don’t give me a list of names, I’m going to those gyms and I’m going to come back and be like there was a kid who looked good.

“They allow me to cover more territory in a more efficient way.”

While Rowe is on the hunt for the next class of Dukes, his counterpart in the women’s basketball office, Sean O’Regan, has a far bigger balancing job when the first evaluation period opens today. The women’s recruiting window runs between today and July 12 and July 23-29.

While O’Regan has narrowed his list of 2019 prospects to two or three, he is also on the lookout for class of 2020 recruits and supporting the two verbal commits for the class of 2019 who have pledged to sign with Madison in November.

He said it is important to watch the verbal commits play because it gives the coaches more opportunities to learn about the players. O’Regan, also in his third year as the Dukes’ coach, cited freshman Maddie Green as an example of a player he and his staff still watched closely even though she gave JMU an early verbal commitment.

“It’s important that if these young ladies have given us the commitment, it’s worth our time to sit on their games,” O’Regan said. “Number one, to learn. I knew a lot about Maddie Green by the time she came in because we were continuing to watch her as much as possible. But you can learn a lot about them on the court and off the court by watching them that much.

“We do all this stuff to chase all these kids that have not committed and we’re putting all this time into kids who have not committed, these two kids have committed, so they’ve earned our time to sit on them as a sign of respect.”

O’Regan said there is also a benefit to sitting in on commits games to re-affirm the program’s commitment to the player. He said he wouldn’t want a recruit to receive the wrong message if JMU wasn’t in attendance when she had a good game.

“If one of the kids is playing really well and we’re not there and somebody wants to be dirty on the recruiting trail, they could say ‘Well, James Madison isn’t here watching you,’” O’Regan said. “So it will be a priority for us to sit on their games for several different reasons, and that’s one of them. For me, it’s rewarding that commitment.”