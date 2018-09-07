HARRISONBURG — Louis Rowe’s name has been on the door for a while now. He’s a few weeks away from the start of practice for his third season as James Madison’s basketball coach.

But when Rowe steps into the head coach’s office inside the JMU Convocation Center, he rarely sits behind the big desk in the corner, opting to work at a conference table near the center of the room.

Not that there’s anything wrong with the desk or the comfy chair behind it. It’s just that Rowe remembers sitting on the other side when he was a team captain and All-Colonial Athletic Association player for the Dukes under coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell.

“This was his office,” Rowe said. “Eerily, sometimes I wonder if that’s not still his desk.”

Rowe averaged nearly 18 points per game in two seasons playing for the Dukes and helped lead JMU to the NCAA Tournament in 1994, which means he played a small part in helping Driesell, who also coached at Davidson and Maryland, to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

September is a busy month for Division I coaches. Recruiting heats up with the staff working to set up official visits for the fall and individual workouts with players transition into the official start of practice later in the month.

But it speaks to Driesell’s influence that Rowe wouldn’t miss the Hall of Fame induction this weekend. With his jam-packed schedule, the JMU coach was scheduled to leave for Springfield, Mass., at 2 a.m. today to arrive in time for a luncheon with Driesell’s former JMU and Maryland players.

“Working with [former JMU women’s coach] Kenny Brooks for so long and being around Lou Rowe across the hallway, certainly he meant a ton to this school, but also college basketball in general,” Dukes women’s coach Sean O’Regan said. “He’s a legend and certainly had a way of always pushing players to the best of their ability. You’re talking about an icon for sure. He’s on a single-name basis. He’s Lefty.”

Lefty to the world, but to Rowe — who played for another potential Hall of Famer, Lon Kruger at Florida before transferring to JMU — Driesell was always “Big Coach.”

Rowe left Florida after two seasons, looking for more playing time. And it was clear early on Driesell knew what made Rowe tick. Perhaps it was because Driesell had also arrived at JMU looking for a second chance after the death of star player Len Bias led to his forced resignation despite taking the Terrapins to the Sweet 16 or further five times.

“We bonded over being similar,” Rowe said. “He didn’t even show me the gym when I visited here. We go out to eat and he didn’t take me to the gym. He said ‘You told me you want to play. Well, we got lights. We got a floor. We’ve got baskets that are 10-feet high. If you want to play you will come here and play.’ And that sold me right there.”

More than 25 years later Rowe’s trying to put his own stamp on the program many still associate with the Hall of Fame coach who once occupied his office.

“There are some things that are uniquely Coach Driesell,” Rowe said. “We’re not the same people, but he showed me that when you are honest with players you earn trust. I trusted Coach because he was honest. If I can say that about myself, then that’s a good thing.”