The scenes they described were similar, though, one came last week in the Cactus League and the other occurred in the Grapefruit League.

James Madison alum Brandon Withers had spent about a week in minor league camp with the Oakland Athletics in Mesa, Ariz., while fellow former Dukes player Dan Goggin had been in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for New York Mets minor league spring training for about as long.

But that was before COVID-19 forced ballplayers to disperse from the Grand Canyon State and the Sunshine State.

“We had a meeting last Friday morning out on the turf field because [the Athletics] didn’t want us in close quarters,” Withers said. “They wanted us outdoors, but we had a meeting and they said they’d be sending [all the minor leaguers] home within the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Withers, who was selected during the 31st round of the 2017 MLB Draft, said he was eager to begin preparing for his fourth professional season in the A’s system. Goggin, having spent last summer with short-season Brooklyn of the New York-Penn League after he was picked in the 17th round of the MLB Draft last June, was embarking on his first spring training with the Mets.

They’re two of eight JMU products in the Minor League Baseball. Colton Harlow (Colorado Rockies), Kevin Kelly (Cleveland Indians), Kyle McPherson (San Francisco Giants), Kevin Munson (Seattle Mariners), Shelton Perkins (Baltimore Orioles) and Nick Robertson (Los Angeles Dodgers) are the others.

“At first we were just told not to come to the facility for one day,” Goggin said about how the Mets handled the coronavirus with players in their farm system, “and then the day after that we were told to be there for a meeting at 9 a.m., and all the minor leaguers gathered outside on one of the fields.

“But [the Mets] didn’t know totally what they were doing yet, so they told us we had the option to go home or stay. And everyone seemed like they were going to stay to use the facilities and be around everything, but then the next the day they told us we had to go home.”

Withers, a Manassas native, flew back to Virginia, and Goggin said he drove back up the east coast to his home city of Philadelphia.

“It was a lot easier going down,” Goggin said, “because you’re all excited and ready to get going, start playing ball again. But then going home you’re like, ‘What is going, man?’ It was a much longer drive. I can tell you that much.”

Goggin said New York told its minor leaguers that the organization planned on paying them their full spring training dues, and that the team covered his gas expenses for him to return home. Withers said the A’s took care of flights for their players to leave Arizona.

But with no Opening Day for the Minor League Baseball season in sight, these two ex-JMU pitchers face so many of the same problems most players at that level must deal with – how to potentially cope without income once the regular season would’ve began and how to properly stay in shape to be prepared for when baseball does return.

Major League Baseball, on Thursday, announced they would pay minor league players a lump sum through April 8 — when the minor league season would have started.

“My initial plan as everything was unfolding over those few days was to substitute teach,” Withers said before that decision came down. “In the past two offseasons I’ve substitute taught, and so I was planning on that if we got sent home for whatever reason, but obviously with the school system shutting down and everything in our area, that’s a no go.

“So I’m just holding tight and hoping that everything gets back to status quo sooner rather than later.”

Goggin said: “I’m going to see what’ll happen here over the next few weeks, but if they tell us that we’re going to be playing ball soon, then I’ll hang until that happens.”

Withers acknowledged he’s fortunate to have strong family support, which he knows not all players do.

“And other guys who have wives and kids, they have a little more stress on their shoulders in a time like this,” he said.

In one week at their respective team’s camps, Withers and Goggin each said they were settling into their routines and reuniting with teammates they hadn’t seen since the summer.

Withers spent last year at full-season Single-A Beloit and was 5-8 with 4.87 ERA while Goggin was 2-1 with two saves and a 2.81 ERA to go along with 38 strikeouts over 32 innings with Brooklyn.

“Now I’m just at home trying to work out,” Withers said. “I have some (elastic workout) bands and I’ll try to find a throwing partner, but I’ll figure it out.”

Goggin added: “I just started getting the hang of things with it being my first spring training and it was off to a good start. I was enjoying the weather down there and everything was pretty good, but this thing, the coronavirus, just came out of nowhere … But being sent home from your first spring training, who would have ever thought that this would happen? It’s crazy, but we’ll get through it. We’ll figure it out. They gave us in-season and offseason plans we should do, so we’ll figure it out and whenever we’re allowed to play ball again, we will.”