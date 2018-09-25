Rocco Says Dukes, Bison Are Similar
HARRISONBURG — A rematch in Frisco, Texas, between James Madison and North Dakota State would feature two teams with plenty of commonalities, according to Danny Rocco.
In each of the last four seasons, the Delaware coach has gone up against either the Dukes or Bison while they were en route to a national championship or coming off of one.
The Blue Hens and Rocco fell 38-10 at North Dakota State this past Saturday.
“Both of those teams, I think, are a little bit above or a cut above most of the other teams that we see right now in FCS football,” Rocco said during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference on Monday.
JMU won the FCS national title in 2016 and lost in the championship game to North Dakota State last season.
“I think it’s probably the combination of speed and physicality,” Rocco said. “They both have size and they’re physical in the lines, yet they’ve got speed with their ends, linebackers and backs, so I think it’s kind of what it is. It’s that combination of speed, power and explosion that both teams have.”
Delaware turned the ball over four times and never was competitive with the Bison, but last fall in a CAA game against JMU, the Blue Hens never trailed by more than a touchdown until the final three minutes of their 20-10 loss to the Dukes. The critical play came when JMU defensive end Andrew Ankrah scooped-and-scored on a 23-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second quarter.
“They’re both very well coached and they’re both disciplined football teams,” Rocco said, “and in theory, they both make themselves hard to beat. They play a style of ball where they put a lot of pressure on their opponent. They really force the opponent into making errors.
“And I do recognize that those two teams, those two programs right now are seeded where they are for a lot of the same reasons.”
Dukes CB Moreland Named CAA Defensive Player Of The Week
James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week by the league on Monday for his five tackles, tackle for loss, pass breakup and 56-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Dukes’ 51-0 shutout of William & Mary on Saturday.
Moreland also held Tribe wide receiver DeVonte Dedmond to three catches for 29 yards throughout the contest. Dedmond had averaged 110.5 receiving yards per game entering the contest.
“We played a lot of man-free coverage,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “So I think that says a lot going against a receiver of that caliber to really limit him.”
UNH Looking For A Win
New Hampshire, which holds the FCS’s longest-active consecutive playoff appearance streak, is the only team in the Colonial Athletic Association without a win this season.
The Wildcats have made the postseason in each of the past 14 years, but are 0-3 coming off a bye week after losses to Maine, Colgate and FBS Colorado.
“We worked on getting better,” New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said of his team’s off week. “It was important for us to do a lot of tackling in open spaces and with individuals. We had some scrimmage situations and we worked on protection. We worked on getting healthy and we worked on a bunch of different things that needed to be done, and hopefully we’ll show some progress.”
New Hampshire travels to Elon on Saturday, but McDonnell said he still doesn’t know when quarterback Trevor Knight will return to game action. Knight suffered a shoulder injury in the team’s Week 1 loss to Maine.
“Yesterday was the first day he threw a football,” McDonnell said. “There was a lot of good and a lot of bad.
“He had some juice on the short throws. His deep balls were tough, he couldn’t get the ball opened up and going, but the one thing was the ball was coming off with a nice spin.”
Seven Teams In Top 25
The Colonial Athletic Association has seven teams in this week’s STATS FCS Top 25 – No. 2 James Madison, No. 11 Elon, No. 13 Villanova, No. 16 Maine, No. 18 Stony Brook, No. 22 Rhode Island and No. 25 Towson.