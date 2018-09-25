HARRISONBURG — A rematch in Frisco, Texas, between James Madison and North Dakota State would feature two teams with plenty of commonalities, according to Danny Rocco.

In each of the last four seasons, the Delaware coach has gone up against either the Dukes or Bison while they were en route to a national championship or coming off of one.

The Blue Hens and Rocco fell 38-10 at North Dakota State this past Saturday.

“Both of those teams, I think, are a little bit above or a cut above most of the other teams that we see right now in FCS football,” Rocco said during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference on Monday.

JMU won the FCS national title in 2016 and lost in the championship game to North Dakota State last season.

“I think it’s probably the combination of speed and physicality,” Rocco said. “They both have size and they’re physical in the lines, yet they’ve got speed with their ends, linebackers and backs, so I think it’s kind of what it is. It’s that combination of speed, power and explosion that both teams have.”

Delaware turned the ball over four times and never was competitive with the Bison, but last fall in a CAA game against JMU, the Blue Hens never trailed by more than a touchdown until the final three minutes of their 20-10 loss to the Dukes. The critical play came when JMU defensive end Andrew Ankrah scooped-and-scored on a 23-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second quarter.

“They’re both very well coached and they’re both disciplined football teams,” Rocco said, “and in theory, they both make themselves hard to beat. They play a style of ball where they put a lot of pressure on their opponent. They really force the opponent into making errors.

“And I do recognize that those two teams, those two programs right now are seeded where they are for a lot of the same reasons.”