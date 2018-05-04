HARRISONBURG — Kierstin Roadcap thrives in the types of situations kids dream about growing up.

With runners on base, when the pressure is at its highest, Roadcap is able to remain calm and produce. She said she doesn’t feel pressure when she holds the bat in her hands, the only thing she sees is an opportunity.

“I wouldn’t call it pressure because I don’t feel pressure in those situations,” the 2016 Turner Ashby graduate said. “It’s kind of like an adrenaline thing, it hypes you up for it. Just knowing it’s really important to get runs in or it’s really important to get a base hit or hit back side just so these runs can score. I think it’s just the adrenaline, I like being in situations like that.”

Throughout her two years with James Madison softball, Roadcap has shown a knack for showing up in big moments. In her second collegiate at-bat last season, the sophomore slugged a grand slam. She hit a walk-off two-run single to cap off her first home Colonial Athletic Association series.

And that clutch gene was active again Sunday when she launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th to finish off a five-run rally that led JMU to an 11-8 win over Hofstra. At this point, Dukes softball coach Loren LaPorte said she’s always hopeful that Roadcap is close to batting anytime Madison puts runners on base because she knows the chances are high that Roadcap will drive them home.

“She actually does better when runners are on base rather than if she’s the leadoff or no one’s on base,” LaPorte said. “She just thrives in that kind of pressure. Anytime there’s a runner on, I’m thinking ‘OK, I hope K’s coming up soon’ because she’s just gritty and she has that softball instinct and handle the pressure of the at-bat.

“I think that she was like that in high school. I think that’s the player she was when we recruited her. We just saw something in her that was just different.”

What’s different about Roadcap is how adaptive her body has become to softball. LaPorte said the sophomore has the most beautiful dive she has seen and is more athletic than her frame would suggest.

The coach said Roadcap isn’t necessarily the best on the Dukes at a lot of things, but she uses her knowledge of the game to boost her athleticism and make it count.

“The thing that differentiates Kierstin from a lot of other athletes is she is softball athletic,” LaPorte said. “She’s not the fastest on our team, she doesn’t have the best hands, but she’s just so softball athletic that with her body type, you wouldn’t think that she would be able to do the things that she could do, but she just does.

“She’s just got a lot of softball expertise and that’s what separates her from just our athletic kids.”

That natural gift has made Roadcap’s injury-induced transition to first base a relatively smooth one for both the player and the team. Roadcap, who started 41 games at catcher last season, was unable to return behind the plate due to an undisclosed injury that has persisted throughout the season.

With senior Ashley Samuels settling in and excelling at catcher, Roadcap became the perfect fit at first base for the Dukes, who struggled to find a consistent option at the bag. Roadcap’s experience as a catcher and her sophomore season at TA when she played first base helped her ease into the new position.

“It definitely helped that I did play infield in high school because I kind of knew what was going on,” Roadcap said. “I had to learn all new footwork, it’s quicker, everything is on a timed thing. Everything is done in a specific way whereas catching is more you’re just going to catch the ball and throw it back.”

The position swap is indicative of what Roadcap said has been one of her biggest points of growth over the last year. She, along with many from her sophomore class, had a lot put on their shoulders either last year or this season as the largest class on the team.

Roadcap said many of her classmates came to Harrisonburg with very strong personalities and that the group has learned how to work better as a unit and be better team players this season. She said the Dukes are more willing to sacrifice and play for one another and that has become a key to their success since the start of CAA play.

“I learned a lot last year, and I can say that for our whole class just from how much we’ve matured this year. Coming in last year was not easy,” Roadcap said. “We’ve talked about this with the coaches, too, but our class is filled with a lot of dominant personalities and we had to learn that this is a truly team sport and you have to become a better teammate.

“I’ve learned a lot. I can’t point to anything specific that’s helped me, just all around becoming a better person, better player and teammate.”

JMU (37-10, 16-2 CAA) closes the regular season with a three-game set at Drexel over the weekend. A sweep would guarantee the Dukes the top seed in next week’s CAA Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.