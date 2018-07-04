Rising Knight
CAA's Best QB In 2018 Could Be At New Hampshire
HARRISONBURG — There’s a feeling at New Hampshire that senior quarterback Trevor Knight is trending in the right direction.
And Knight might just be the best returning signal-caller across the Colonial Athletic Association.
“To see him continue to grow the way he grew between his sophomore and junior years,” New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said. “He had a huge growth spurt on and off the field in a lot of different ways.”
Two years ago, Knight threw for 1,714 yards with a 14-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Last season, he tossed for 3,433 yards (ninth-most nationally), 26 scores and 10 interceptions en route to being named a third-team All-CAA choice.
Graduated Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta and former James Madison quarterback Bryan Schor were the first- and second-team selections, respectively.
“When we’ve been good at the quarterback position, he’s been able to know and understand where he’s going with the ball and distribute it to a lot of different people,” McDonnell said. “It can’t just be [senior wide receiver Neil] O’Connor, it can’t just be [senior running back Trevon] Bryant and it just can’t be [junior running back Evan] Gray. We’ve got to get the tight end involved. We’ve got to get [junior wider receiver] Malik Love involved.
“We’ve got to distribute the ball to a lot of different people and he’s got to know and understand what we want to do there. The good thing about having been in the system for a while is that Trevor feels comfortable taking that step.”
The last time the Dukes matched up with the Wildcats, they handled the quarterback and his offense for a 21-0 home win in Harrisonburg last October. Knight threw an interception and his top target, 2017 All-American O’Connor, was limited to three catches for 53 yards.
JMU has won its last three over UNH and this year the two schools meet up again on Nov. 3 in Durham, N.H., for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Wildcat Stadium.
“O’Connor is a coach’s dream in a lot of different ways,” McDonnell said. “He’s an extremely hard worker. He’s extremely competitive. He has athletic ability that I think is good enough to be an elite receiver in this league, but he’s not explosive enough to know he doesn’t have to work at it. He plays within himself.
“But I would love to distribute the ball more this year than last year. We gave it to him a lot because of situations with injuries and things of that nature, but at the same time, he’s a kid that makes plays.”
O’Connor accounted for 97 catches (31 percent of the team’s receptions) and 1,396 receiving yards (38 percent of the team’s receiving yards) last year.
McDonnell said if the offense can achieve more balance, opposing defenses should have a tougher time deciding how to stop New Hampshire.
When New Hampshire is on defense, most of the unit will look the same as it did last fall.
Senior defensive end Jae’Wuan Horton, sophomore defensive end Brian Carter along with linebackers junior Quinlen Dean and senior Jared Kuehl, junior cornerbacks Prince Smith and Isaiah Perkins and safeties sophomore Evan Horn and junior Pop Lace are all back.
Dean led the CAA with 124 total tackles last season. Kuehl chipped in with 65 and tied Horten for a team-best 13 tackles for loss. Perkins had five interceptions.
“I think we’ll have a lot of guys that played football and know and understand what it takes at this level and in this league,” McDonnell said. “The key is making sure they stay healthy. Then developing some guys to go in and play and take some snaps that’ll lead to being more successful.
“But I feel really about our linebacker position. Besides Dean, you got a kid in Jared Kuehl, who was injured for three or four games last year, and a lot of people didn’t get to see him, but he’s a hell of a football player.
“We got an opportunity to be good.”
UNH has reached the postseason an FCS best 14 straight years, and Athlon Sports tabbed the Wildcats at No. 3 in its 2018 preseason poll behind No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 2 JMU.