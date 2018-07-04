HARRISONBURG — There’s a feeling at New Hampshire that senior quarterback Trevor Knight is trending in the right direction.

And Knight might just be the best returning signal-caller across the Colonial Athletic Association.

“To see him continue to grow the way he grew between his sophomore and junior years,” New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said. “He had a huge growth spurt on and off the field in a lot of different ways.”

Two years ago, Knight threw for 1,714 yards with a 14-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Last season, he tossed for 3,433 yards (ninth-most nationally), 26 scores and 10 interceptions en route to being named a third-team All-CAA choice.

Graduated Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta and former James Madison quarterback Bryan Schor were the first- and second-team selections, respectively.

“When we’ve been good at the quarterback position, he’s been able to know and understand where he’s going with the ball and distribute it to a lot of different people,” McDonnell said. “It can’t just be [senior wide receiver Neil] O’Connor, it can’t just be [senior running back Trevon] Bryant and it just can’t be [junior running back Evan] Gray. We’ve got to get the tight end involved. We’ve got to get [junior wider receiver] Malik Love involved.

“We’ve got to distribute the ball to a lot of different people and he’s got to know and understand what we want to do there. The good thing about having been in the system for a while is that Trevor feels comfortable taking that step.”

The last time the Dukes matched up with the Wildcats, they handled the quarterback and his offense for a 21-0 home win in Harrisonburg last October. Knight threw an interception and his top target, 2017 All-American O’Connor, was limited to three catches for 53 yards.