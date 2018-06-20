Richmond Puts Faith In Johnson
Huesman: 'We Know What We've Got At Quarterback With Kevin'
HARRISONBURG — Russ Huesman is betting on Kevin Johnson.
“I don’t think anybody probably thinks we’re going to be any good this year,” said Huesman, the second-year Richmond coach. “Just because when you lose a guy like Kyle Lauletta, all of a sudden you’re not very good in other people’s minds. But we know what we’ve got at quarterback with Kevin.”
The Spiders are coming off a 6-5 season in which their former signal-caller, Lauletta, set the single-season school record with 3,827 yards of total offense that included 3,737 through the air. He finished the year with 31 total touchdowns and became the fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in April’s NFL Draft.
Johnson is the heir apparent to Lauletta.
James Madison will get its first look at Johnson when the Dukes travel to Richmond on Sept. 29 for a 3 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest at Robins Stadium. Last year, JMU beat Richmond 20-13 on Trai Sharp’s game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds left.
“Kevin is a pretty cool customer and I don’t think he lets a lot of things bother him, so I think he’s a talented player,” Huesman said. “People may underestimate the kind of player that he can be.
“He’s got an extremely strong arm and now he’s a little shorter than most typical quarterbacks, but he can make all the throws we need.”
The 6-foot Atlanta native last played in 2016 as a sophomore when he volunteered to burn his redshirt and play after Lauletta suffered a season-ending injury in the regular-season finale.
Johnson led Richmond to postseason wins over North Carolina A&T and North Dakota before the Spiders eventually fell in the quarterfinals to Eastern Washington.
“It helps big time, and we watched those games when we got here,” Huesman said. “Our first spring here, he was the guy. Kyle was not able to participate, so we got a spring with Kevin and, obviously, in the fall he was our backup, but we didn’t play him, we redshirted him. But he took all the two-reps and we had him ready each and every week.
“He’s a very capable player and I think he’ll have an excellent year for us.”
It will help Johnson that he has experienced weapons returning around him.
Richmond brings back four running backs — junior Xavier Goodall, senior Gordon Collins, junior Deontez Thompson and junior Jay Palmer — who all saw action last season.
Huesman said Goodall tops the depth chart at the position. Thompson, who rushed for 1,001 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016, is healthy again after being limited last year with injuries.
At receiver, All-CAA first-teamer Dejon Brissett and All-CAA second-teamers Tyler Wilkins and Cortrelle Simpson return after they combined to haul in 185 catches for 2,791 yards and 20 touchdowns. Huesman said senior receiver Jarmal Bevels, who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, should aid the Spiders’ passing game as well.
“We’ve got a great mix of older guys and we’ll sprinkle in younger guys at key spots [on the offensive line],” Huesman said. “And they’ll have to grow up quick for us to be competitive.”
Defensively, Huesman said Richmond aspires to be like rival JMU.
“We want our defense to look like James Madison’s defense,” he said. “You can run, rush the passer with four, cover people and I think when we had some really great defenses at Chattanooga, they looked like James Madison’s. So we’re going to start everything with speed.
“We will still continue to give up a little bit size-wise to run and in some ways it can backfire on you, but in others ways it can really make you good, so we’re going to start with speed.”
Richmond got better defensively as 2017 went along. In November, Richmond blanked Villanova 22-0 and then held JMU to 20 points the following week.
Senior linebacker Justin Rubin heads the unit after leading the team with 92 tackles last season.
Other returning starters for Richmond’s defense are junior defensive back Daniel Jones, senior defensive back Micah Keels, senior linebacker Dale Matthews, senior defensive lineman Andrew Clyde and sophomore defensive lineman Colby Ritten.
“We played really well the last four or five games of the year last year,” Huesman said. “And if we would’ve played that way earlier in the year, it might have been a little bit better of a year for us. We weren’t playing great defense, but I think the guys did get better and they got accustomed to what we wanted to do on defense.
“The scary part is we can send 11 really good ones out there, but the depth is going to be an issue. But I’m sure it’s an issue with almost everyone in the league and at the FCS level. But I think we’ve got 11 that are pretty good.”