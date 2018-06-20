HARRISONBURG — Russ Huesman is betting on Kevin Johnson.

“I don’t think anybody probably thinks we’re going to be any good this year,” said Huesman, the second-year Richmond coach. “Just because when you lose a guy like Kyle Lauletta, all of a sudden you’re not very good in other people’s minds. But we know what we’ve got at quarterback with Kevin.”

The Spiders are coming off a 6-5 season in which their former signal-caller, Lauletta, set the single-season school record with 3,827 yards of total offense that included 3,737 through the air. He finished the year with 31 total touchdowns and became the fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in April’s NFL Draft.

Johnson is the heir apparent to Lauletta.

James Madison will get its first look at Johnson when the Dukes travel to Richmond on Sept. 29 for a 3 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest at Robins Stadium. Last year, JMU beat Richmond 20-13 on Trai Sharp’s game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds left.

“Kevin is a pretty cool customer and I don’t think he lets a lot of things bother him, so I think he’s a talented player,” Huesman said. “People may underestimate the kind of player that he can be.

“He’s got an extremely strong arm and now he’s a little shorter than most typical quarterbacks, but he can make all the throws we need.”

The 6-foot Atlanta native last played in 2016 as a sophomore when he volunteered to burn his redshirt and play after Lauletta suffered a season-ending injury in the regular-season finale.

Johnson led Richmond to postseason wins over North Carolina A&T and North Dakota before the Spiders eventually fell in the quarterfinals to Eastern Washington.

“It helps big time, and we watched those games when we got here,” Huesman said. “Our first spring here, he was the guy. Kyle was not able to participate, so we got a spring with Kevin and, obviously, in the fall he was our backup, but we didn’t play him, we redshirted him. But he took all the two-reps and we had him ready each and every week.

“He’s a very capable player and I think he’ll have an excellent year for us.”

It will help Johnson that he has experienced weapons returning around him.

Richmond brings back four running backs — junior Xavier Goodall, senior Gordon Collins, junior Deontez Thompson and junior Jay Palmer — who all saw action last season.

Huesman said Goodall tops the depth chart at the position. Thompson, who rushed for 1,001 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016, is healthy again after being limited last year with injuries.