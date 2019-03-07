HARRISONBURG — As James Madison looks to fill one more scholarship in the 2019 recruiting class, mutual interest appears to be heating up between the Dukes and an in-state two-sport standout.

Jamon Battle, a 6-5 shooting guard from L.C. Bird High School outside Richmond, recently trimmed his list of prospective schools to five, including Hofstra, Hampton, Norfolk State and Murray State, along with Madison. Battle was also getting Division I interest as a safety in football -- including unofficial visits to JMU, Virginia and Virginia Tech -- before deciding to play basketball in college. He averaged 16 points for L.C. Bird, which was knocked out in the VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinals last week.

Battle has been on a couple of unofficial visits to JMU, which already has four players signed for 2019 in Virginia Beach swingman Michael Christmas, Roanoke small forward Julien Wooden, Greensboro, N.C., power forward Mike Fowler and Alpharetta, Ga., shooting guard Quinn Richey. Battle said he expects to take an official visit to JMU in the next couple of weeks.

The Dukes played host to Durham, N.C., senior combo guard Jayvis Harvey two weeks ago as JMU tries to fill a final spot in the class opened up when freshman Jonathan Hicklin transferred mid-season.

Like Battle, Harvey is considering JMU along with CAA rival Hofstra and others.

“They would like for me to come and visit again,” Battle said. “Me and the coaches have kept in touch a lot of lately. They have been showing love. I think JMU has a great atmosphere it seems like all the people there really care and support each other. Just being there, it’s a good program in my opinion from my past visits. It’s not only in my choices because of basketball, also the academics are a big credit.”

Like the Dukes’ in-state signees, Christmas and Wooden, Battle is also an athletic slasher with a proven ability to get to the rim. Battle said the prospect of playing with them is intriguing.

“It would be fun playing with those guys being that I’ve always played against them,” Battle said. “It’s always a tough battle and us on the same team would be out of this world.”

Speaking of Christmas and Wooden, Wednesday night Christmas led his Landstown team to its first Class 6 state title with 27 points and eight rebounds. Thursday afternoon, Wooden and the Northside Vikings will go for a Class 3 state championship on the same Siegel Center court at VCU.

Fowler has already closed out his high school career with a state title, helping Greensboro Day win in the North Carolina private school ranks for the third straight season.



