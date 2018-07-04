HARRISONBURG — No longer is there a monumental gap between Colonial Athletic Association bottom feeder Rhode Island and the rest of the league.

At least according to fifth-year Rams coach Jim Fleming.

“We do feel very confident with our group,” Fleming said. “For two years now, it’s been more a sense of frustration than it’s been a sense of despair or that you’re just not good enough to do it.

“Two years ago, I thought we could’ve found a way to weasel out six wins. Last year I thought we could have been able to weasel out seven wins if a couple of things happen here or there.”

Rhode Island finished 3-8 in 2017 and three of the eight losses came by three points or fewer. The widest margin of defeat the Rams suffered was a 38-3 home loss to league champion James Madison, and that was even a vast improvement from the year before when the Dukes rocked Rhody 84-7 in Harrisonburg.

Fleming and company make their next trip to JMU on Nov. 10 for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“We have a physically talented enough football team,” Fleming said. “And now we have to make them perform collectively as one better than our opponents can take their collective group and make them play as one.

“It comes down to coaching and motivating, but the pieces I believe are there.”

Fleming said first-team quarterback JaJuan Lawson gives the offense a chance for success on every play.

In his first season at Rhode Island after transferring from New Mexico, Lawson threw for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns, and rushed for 270 yards and three scores. Lawson wrestled away the starting job from Central Florida transfer Tyler Harris midway through last season.

“When you get a guy that can extend it, move it and can hurt a defense with his feet as much as he can with his arm,” Fleming said, “it’s an entirely different dimension that makes a lot of people breathe a lot easier.

“JaJuan is very capable as a runner and gives us options in the running game that we probably wouldn’t do if we didn’t have JaJuan. He’s got the opportunity to drop back and throw it if it all stays the way it should be. He can do those things, but when in fact it does break down and invariably it will, he has a chance to scoot around and hurt you with his feet or get a big explosion opportunity through extended plays.”

The rest of the offense returns all but running back Harold Cooper from last season’s team. Fleming said continuity between Lawson, his receivers and the offensive line should progress the unit positively.

Sophomore receiver Aaron Parker had 51 catches for 823 yards and seven touchdowns last year. Junior receiver Marven Beauvais hauled in 46 grabs for 732 yards and five scores.

“We’ve got that whole crew coming back,” Fleming said. “I think our receiver corps is extremely talented. We feel good about our tight ends and fullbacks. I feel good about everybody.”

Fleming said he views the defense similarly.

The Rams only graduated defensive lineman Mike Ezirike and linebacker Jose Duncan on defense.

Eight of the team’s 10 top tacklers from last season return to their roles, including junior linebacker Justin Hogan, who had a team-best 104 tackles in 2017.

“Defensively, I feel like we’re returning our best group that we’ve had here,” Fleming said. “And we’ve got a good first group and I think it’s our best first group that we’ve had.”

But for Fleming and his players, they know they have to start winning close games in order to change the stigma of losing that surrounds the entire program.

Rhode Island opens with back-to-back CAA contests at Delaware and home against Albany in the first two weeks of the season.

“The history of Rhode Island football is really kind of odd,” Fleming said. “The last [conference] championship here was in 1985 and the last winning season was in 2001.

“There’s been a lot of disappointments, but our kids have been a resilient group and they’re poised and ready. They’ve shown in the intent of knowing what they want to do, which is go out and win every football game. It’s a question of our ability to prepare them and how they play on Saturdays.”