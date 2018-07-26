HARRISONBURG — James Madison alum Arthur Moats will continue his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Moats signed a one-year deal with the franchise on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Daily News-Record reported Moats was visiting Arizona after the linebacker spoke that morning at Colonial Athletic Association media day in Baltimore. He was the keynote speaker for the event.

“We’re going to check them out and see if we can get a deal done,” Moats said.

A Buck Buchanan Award winner and a team captain during his time at JMU, Moats spent his first four pro seasons in Buffalo after the Bills selected him in the sixth round (178th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent the last four seasons with Pittsburgh.

Moats said he never worried about whether or not he’d get another opportunity to play in the league.

“It’s a luxury because the average career span is two and a half to three years total,” Moats said. “In that short span, it’s hard for coaches to be able to say if this player is good or not, but when you’ve done it for eight years, you have a large body of work.

“They see me at multiple positions, they’ve seen me as a starter, they’ve seen me as a special teams player.”

For his career, he has 228 total tackles and 16.5 sacks.