HARRISONBURG - James Madison has reportedly scheduled another game with FBS North Carolina.

According to FBSchedules.com, JMU will play at UNC on Nov. 22, 2025. The Tar Heels will pay the Dukes $500,000 for the trip.

When that contest is played, it'll be the third time in 10 seasons that JMU travels to Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

UNC beat JMU 56-28 in 2016, and last year the Daily News-Record reported that the two teams have another game scheduled for Nov. 21, 2020. JMU will be paid a $500,000 guarantee for that matchup as well.

JMU now has FBS opponents lined up for 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2025. The program is still looking for an FBS foe for 2021.

Louisville will pay JMU $600,000 for a visit to Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022. That figure is the largest ever payday the Dukes will receive from an FBS foe.

Madison will get $550,000 from West Virginia to open the 2019 season, and N.C. State is paying $425,000 for this season's Sept. 1 opener.