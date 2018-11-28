HARRISONBURG – James Madison coach Mike Houston is leaving for the same job at FBS Charlotte, according to The Athletic.

Houston nor JMU have confirmed or denied the move.

Houston is 37-5 over three seasons at the school, led the Dukes to consecutive appearances in the FCS championship game and helped JMU win its second national title in 2016.

The coach would depart JMU only one season into the 10-year contract extension he signed last year. That deal, which pays Houston $515,311 annually runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

Houston’s buyout is $500,000 for leaving JMU prior to Jan. 31, 2020 for a school in Conference USA.

The Dukes play Saturday at No. 8-seed Colgate in the second round of the FCS playoffs.