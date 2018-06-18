HARRISONBURG — The Colonial Athletic Association has voted to move its men’s basketball tournament to Washington D.C. for three years beginning in 2020, according to a report by the Charleston Post & Courier.

The tournament had been held at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C., the past two seasons, and will return to the arena next year to complete the current three-year deal. Prior to the move to North Charleston, the CAA hosted its tournament at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore for three years, following a 23-year history in Richmond starting in 1990.

The decision to relocate the conference’s premier event to the brand new St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, slated to open this fall in Washington, was welcomed by James Madison basketball coach Louis Rowe. The third-year coach said he hopes the new arena will spark some more energy into the tournament with only 4,200 seats available, compared to the 13,000-seat North Charleston Coliseum.

“That was a conversation among the coaches at the meetings and we felt like playing in D.C. could give us a more homey feel and more electricity and buzz,” Rowe said in a phone interview Sunday. “More people can get there and not that the atmosphere was lacking in Charleston, but it might be enhanced in D.C.”

Attendance has been perceived to be in an issue in North Charleston with the conference struggling to fill the arena for most games. The event has drawn an average of 21,594 fans for the four-day event in its first two years in North Charleston, buoyed perhaps by the College of Charleston advancing to the title game both years.

CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said last month while in Harrisonburg for the CAA softball tournament that attendance does not dictate whether the league defines the men’s basketball tournament successful. He said the conference simply wants to control the things it can control while hosting the event.

“The success of the basketball touranment is not based on the success of what the attendance is like at the championship game,” D’Antonio said. “Do we want there to be great attendance? Would it help the tournament to have the look and feel that we want? Yes. But we can’t control that. We can’t control the teams that are in it or if their fans travel and come, but that doens’t change the fact at the conference office that we can’t do everything within our control to provide a great tournament and experience for the student athletes.”

Although there have been some private grumblings among coaches about the event being in Charleston, D’Antonio said he has heard mostly good things about the event from the schools. He said he understands the issues raised about the tournament being in the southern-most city in the league, but that has not affected how it has been viewed by the partcipants.

“I think feedback about being at Charleston has been very positive,” D’Antonio said. “I think from a fan engagement standpoint, if the schools in the northeastern quadrant of the conference could have something a little closer, I think human nature would suggest that they’d probably choose to do that. But there hasn’t been negative feedback about the tournament being at Charleston or at the venue.”