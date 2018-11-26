Reliable Special Teams Aid Dukes Again
HARRISONBURG — D’Angelo Amos doesn’t have to return a punt all the way back for a touchdown to impact the game.
The James Madison sophomore and All- Colonial Athletic Association first-teamer simply must know the situation, and in the Dukes’ win on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs over Delaware, he knew a few yards could make a difference.
“It changes a little bit depending on where we are,” Amos said. “With our defense keeping them backed up, we know that whether I fair catch it or return it, we’re going to be at the 50[-yard line] or closer. That definitely increases our chances for our offense and helps them out.
“Our coaches always talk about how it’s easier to call the offense when you’re closer to the end zone. At the time, it’s get what I can to help the offense out and then make sure when I go down that I have great ball security so the offense gets the ball.”
Amos, who returned three punts for scores during the regular season, had three returns for 47 yards against the Blue Hens to help the Dukes capture the field-position battle.
His long 37-yard return flipped the field in the second quarter, which led to JMU’s offense scoring a touchdown just three plays later.
“We knew tonight would be a field-position kind of ball game with the weather and the caliber defense that Delaware had,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “It is playoff football, so we knew those things would be critical. I thought D’Angelo and the punt return unit did a great job setting our offense up a couple of times.”
JMU’s average starting field position was its own 36- yard line, or 13 yards better than Delaware’s, which was its own 23-yard line.
Kickoff specialist Tyler Gray averaged 48.8 yards per kick and punter Harry O’Kelly pinned Delaware inside its own 20 four times.
“Harry, I thought did a really good job,” Houston said. “They were bringing a lot of pressure at him.
“[Special teams] was a strong suit tonight and I think it’s something if we continue to play that well in those teams throughout the playoffs, then it’s going to help us.”
No National Seed, No Problem
James Madison coach Mike Houston said his team didn’t remain bothered after last Sunday’s FCS playoff selection show when the Dukes weren’t awarded a national seed and first-round bye.
He said his players didn’t let it change how they practiced throughout the week leading into their win over Delaware.
“Nobody expected us not to be a national seed,” Houston said. “But all that’s out the window when the field is revealed, so our bunch was excited to be here, excited to play Delaware and they consider that a big rival of ours, so I think there was a lot of motivation there.
“And I think there’s a lot of motivation to get to the second round to face Colgate.”
The Dukes travel to face No. 8- seed Colgate in the second round.
Marshall Returns To RB Rotation
For the first time since James Madison’s Oct. 27 win over Stony Brook, Dukes running back Marcus Marshall played to help his team beat Delaware.
Marshall had missed the three previous games with an undisclosed injury.
He returned to rush for 28 yards and a score and also caught a screen pass that he turned into a 16-yard gain.
“He got cleared to start doing some stuff on Tuesday,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He did a little bit of work on Wednesday, but still was limited. He looked good, but you don’t want to get too excited and then we’re out there on Thursday doing the 2-minute drill and he goes with the second offense and he’s playing at a different speed than everybody else.”
Houston said doctors cleared Marshall after that.
“It felt good to be back out there,” Marshall said. “I practiced this past week and I was ready to go.”