HARRISONBURG — D’Angelo Amos doesn’t have to return a punt all the way back for a touchdown to impact the game.



The James Madison sophomore and All- Colonial Athletic Association first-teamer simply must know the situation, and in the Dukes’ win on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs over Delaware, he knew a few yards could make a difference.

“It changes a little bit depending on where we are,” Amos said. “With our defense keeping them backed up, we know that whether I fair catch it or return it, we’re going to be at the 50[-yard line] or closer. That definitely increases our chances for our offense and helps them out.

“Our coaches always talk about how it’s easier to call the offense when you’re closer to the end zone. At the time, it’s get what I can to help the offense out and then make sure when I go down that I have great ball security so the offense gets the ball.”

Amos, who returned three punts for scores during the regular season, had three returns for 47 yards against the Blue Hens to help the Dukes capture the field-position battle.

His long 37-yard return flipped the field in the second quarter, which led to JMU’s offense scoring a touchdown just three plays later.

“We knew tonight would be a field-position kind of ball game with the weather and the caliber defense that Delaware had,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “It is playoff football, so we knew those things would be critical. I thought D’Angelo and the punt return unit did a great job setting our offense up a couple of times.”

JMU’s average starting field position was its own 36- yard line, or 13 yards better than Delaware’s, which was its own 23-yard line.

Kickoff specialist Tyler Gray averaged 48.8 yards per kick and punter Harry O’Kelly pinned Delaware inside its own 20 four times.

“Harry, I thought did a really good job,” Houston said. “They were bringing a lot of pressure at him.

“[Special teams] was a strong suit tonight and I think it’s something if we continue to play that well in those teams throughout the playoffs, then it’s going to help us.”