Mac Patrick is banking on his own durability.

“It’s definitely a selling point,” the former James Madison center said. “I played 43 consecutive games.”

The mainstay as the anchor for the Dukes’ offensive line over the past three seasons is preparing for JMU’s NFL pro day on March 19. And if he can meet with scouts during or after the event, Patrick can discuss with them just how he remained so reliable throughout his college career.

“Injuries happen all the time and I’ve been injured,” he said. “But obviously I’ve persevered through that thanks to the medical staff we have here.

“But it’s huge because the greatest ability in the NFL is definitely availability. If you’re hurt, you can’t play. If you’re on [injured reserve], you can’t play and your worth is gone, so showing them I’m always there and dependable always helps.”

Patrick said prior to training for pro day, he rested because he thought it was critical for his body to recover after the Dukes fell to North Dakota State in the FCS national title game, completing a 16-game season – the same length as a regular-season schedule in the NFL.

The 6-foot-2, 288-pounder noted he accumulated nearly 1,200 snaps of game action this past season.

But since his recovery period, Patrick, a Hanover High School product, has worked out in Harrisonburg at JMU’s Athletic Performance Center. He said he’s prepping for the NFL showcase alongside former teammates linebacker Mike Cobbs, defensive end Bryce Maginley, safety Adam Smith and linebacker Landan Word — who are all training under the direction of Dukes assistant strength coach Faris El-Ali.

Patrick opted to stay on campus and work out in order to finish his public policy and administration degree, he said, instead of going offsite as so many NFL prospects do.

He was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice in 2019.

“And working out with guys you’ve been with every single day for the past four years,” Patrick said, “you have that brotherhood and chemistry, so you’re able to push each other a whole lot more. We’re so eager to see each other succeed and when we do it’s fulfilling for all of us and it’s been a great experience.”

According to Patrick, who DraftScout.com lists as the 38th best center in the 2020 NFL Draft Class, his primary focus for pro day is thriving on the bench press while also proving his athleticism through jumping and agility drills.

“Since I am an O-Lineman,” Patrick said, “the bench test is up there. They want to see that a guy can get 25 reps and then from there, since I’m not the biggest guy, I have to play to my strengths. That’s being a bit more mobile flexible and quick, so showing that in the [vertical] test, broad jump and some of the running.

“I want to show them I can do great in those and then doing the best I can in the position drills to show I really can play, and play at the next level.”

Patrick said Dukes offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski has continued to work with him and coach position-specific drills for him.

“Back in January it felt like pro day was so far away,” Patrick said. “And now it’s less than two weeks away.

“It’s come quick and I’m eager to get out there and show those teams that I’m a ballplayer. And then hopefully get in front of scouts and show them my film, so they could put a name to a face, and so I can have that exposure and have them see that I am good.”