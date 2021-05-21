Regional Non-League Scheduling Likely To Continue

The return to fully-filled schedules is coming as soon as this fall for teams across all sports at James Madison.

And athletic director Jeff Bourne of the Dukes is planning for it.

“There might be some exceptions where there’s some minor modifications to it for this coming year,” Bourne said, “not knowing 100 percent of what the revenue picture might look like for every institution. JMU, though, for the most part has gone back to pretty much a 2019 scheduling philosophy.”

The hope is the abbreviated slates necessary for this past academic year because of the coronavirus get left behind. But what was learned by athletic department personnel who put together brand-new schedules on the fly like they never had to before carries forward with them while readying for the years to come.

Bourne said he noticed schools in Virginia and neighboring states were more willing to play non-conference games against each other over the last six months than prior to the pandemic.

“In the future, we will look very critically at how we do schedule when it comes to away travel,” Bourne said, “especially travel that will require air travel or an excessive amount of time on the road. COVID has given us a window to evaluate, I think, about how we can make a lot of things happen outside of what we would normally consider with our mandatory or [in-conference] travel. And as a result, I think not just JMU, but schools across the country will look very closely at how they schedule and where they go.”

Most teams at JMU can find quality competition nearby, Bourne said.

During the virus-impacted year in which all seasons were played between this past November and this month, 11 JMU teams (baseball, men’s basketball, men’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, softball, women’s soccer, women’s tennis and women’s volleyball) combined to play 33 road non-conference regular-season contests. All but one of those games were played in the Commonwealth or a bordering state.

There is one caveat, however, in which Bourne said he’ll consider more expansive travel for non-league matchups away from home.

“I think we have to look at each of our respective programs and where the heart and center of key competition is located,” Bourne said. “And there could be merit at times for scheduling those contests.”

He used the football program’s start of a home-and-home series with Weber State as an example. The Dukes, who finished with a national semifinal loss at Sam Houston earlier this month, travel to Ogden, Utah, to meet the Wildcats on Sept. 18.

JMU and Weber State have squared off twice before, with the Dukes knocking off the Wildcats in the 2017 FCS quarterfinals and the 2019 semifinals.

“It’s a good experience for our kids to go out and play in a region like that,” Bourne said, “because you never know as an FCS institution whether or not you’ll have to make that trip in the playoffs. We were just in Texas dealing with that short window for travel and the different climate [against Sam Houston]. In Texas, it was heat. In Utah, it could be heat, but it’s most likely going to be elevation. That’ll be the big, big change. So, exposing your team to a range of elements, so you’re prepared if that day came [in the playoffs] I think has merit.”

Weber State makes the return trip to Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

Early-season tournaments for softball, men’s and women’s basketball could be in play, too, according to Bourne.

Typically, JMU’s softball program, which plays Friday in the Knoxville Regional of the national tournament, normally goes into the postseason having already been exposed to other top teams around the country. In recent seasons, some early-season opponents of the softball Dukes included Tennessee, Cal, Oregon, Arizona State and Michigan. But because of the reduced schedule this spring, JMU’s only high-major opponent was Virginia.

“And I think the basketball programs looking at trips into the islands or certain venues where the early tournaments are played over the holidays are important things to look at,” Bourne said. “But, for the most part, I think for the rest of our sport programs, there’s strong competition for those regionally and opportunities within a fairly general region of where we are.”