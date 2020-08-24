DukesofJMU - Readying For An Unconventional Year Of College Football

College football games are nearing and there are disparities all across the sport.

Three Power Five leagues – the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference – are gearing up for competition while their brethren from the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t due to coronavirus concerns.

The Group of Five has split, too, and the majority of the FCS has opted to pursue a spring campaign culminating with a postseason, though, some in the subdivision have decided to still go at this fall like Austin Peay and Central Arkansas, which meet in the FCS Kickoff on Saturday at 9 p.m. It’s the first contest on the calendar this year.

Even locally in the Commonwealth, there’s a divide.

ACC members Virginia and Virginia Tech are in the midst of its respective training camps and so is FBS independent Liberty. But Old Dominion, a Conference USA member, and all of the state’s FCS programs, including James Madison, have shut it down until the spring. JMU even tried to play as an FCS independent this fall after its league, the Colonial Athletic Association, scrapped its season in July. But between the FCS probably holding its championship in the spring and the Dukes unable to piece together a schedule on the fly, they didn’t have much choice.

“Philosophically we wanted to stay regional and within five hours or so,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti told the Daily News-Record of his program’s scheduling effort. “So we were on the horn with the Power Five, Group of Five and all of the FCS schools, and it was difficult. Then we hit a point in time where everyone was just in a holding pattern and not going to do anything with scheduling. I think the common response was ‘Our schedule is full and we’ll get back to you if we have an opening.’

“But you’re even seeing now with the people that are still committed to playing [this fall], they are still putting their schedules together even today.”

On a Zoom session with reporters this past Friday, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall recognized how he’s dealing with the differences in the sport.

His son, Breaker Mendenhall, a former Western Albemarle standout, is a freshman safety at Utah State – a program that had its season canceled when the Mountain West decided it wouldn’t play this fall.

“I think fracture might even be an understatement,” the fifth-year coach of the Cavaliers said. “The gulf in the divisions are huge. I would love consistency. I would love standardized protocols. I would love more leadership and I would love more continuity.”

He said seeing the situation through the various points of view that he does has led him to alter his training camp this month.