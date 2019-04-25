HARRISONBURG — By the end of the weekend, Jimmy Moreland will know what’s next.

“I’ll finally find a new home,” the former James Madison cornerback said.

Moreland is likely to be selected during the NFL Draft and if he is, he’ll be the first JMU product chosen since the Arizona Cardinals used a fourth-round choice on offensive lineman Earl Watford in 2013.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night from Nashville, Tenn., with the first round, continues Friday with the second and third rounds and finishes Saturday with rounds four through seven. It’ll be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

“I’m most excited to get this process over with,” Moreland said of all that’s led up to this week. “I’m going tell you now, I’ve enjoyed it, but I hate traveling. Traveling takes up a lot of time, but I enjoyed every spot I went to. I enjoyed meeting the scouts and coaches as well, and players that were in those visits with me also.”

Since the Dukes’ season ended this past December, Moreland increased his stock by staying busy and taking advantage of each opportunity he had in front of NFL decision makers.

His tackle, pass breakup and 61-yard return on a missed field goal to cap a strong week at the East-West Shrine Game in Tampa, Fla., earned himself an invite to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., where he tallied three tackles and a tackle for loss.

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff coached Moreland’s team at the Senior Bowl.

At Moreland’s pro day last month in Harrisonburg, he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, according to one scout. That time would’ve put him within the top eight of those cornerbacks who ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine had Moreland received an invite and ran it at the same speed there.

Moreland said in the days following his pro day, he had private workouts with the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers at JMU, and then took visits to the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears.

“They like that I’m a ball hawk and that I’m an aggressive cornerback,” said Moreland, Madison’s all-time leader for interceptions (18) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (six). “They like that I have a very high confidence level in myself. They think those are the keys for a cornerback.

“But, I’ve been getting a lot of calls the past couple of days. I’ve almost talked to all 32 teams now with them getting all my draft information and making sure they have the right phone number.”

Mock drafts have Moreland projected anywhere from a third-round pick to a seventh-round pick.

“With all the numbers I put up,” Moreland said, “a defensive back coach that’s in the league right now told me with those numbers that if I was at LSU or any FBS school that I would be picked in the first round.

“So I don’t go by what people think my draft stock should be, I just know I’m capable of doing it. You also hear about great players in the league that haven’t been or weren’t top draft picks, so I can look at things like that.”