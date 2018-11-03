HARRISONBURG – James Madison will be without its leading rusher today.

Dukes coach Mike Houston said senior running back Marcus Marshall is sidelined with an undisclosed injury for today’s 1 p.m. contest at New Hampshire.

Marshall was seen limping off the field with about three minutes to play in the third quarter of JMU’s win over Stony Brook last week. On his last carry of the contest, Marshall took a handoff up the middle, but when nothing was there, he dashed toward the left side for a 1-yard gain. He got up on his own and gingerly returned to the Dukes’ sideline, but never got back in the game.



He is one of three seniors – along with Cardon Johnson and Trai Sharp – used in a regular rotation by JMU, but tops the trio with 392 total rushing yards, 6.4 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns this season.

Houston also said sophomore place kicker Ethan Ratke would miss his second straight game due to an injury. Last week senior Tyler Gray filled in for Ratke and made the game-tying and go-ahead field goals against the Seawolves.