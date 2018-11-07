HARRISONBURG — Cardon Johnson is just thankful he’s healthy.

“It’s a blessing,” the James Madison sixth-year senior running back said. “I just kept faith. I just believed in myself and I really didn’t look back.”

On Tuesday, Johnson was named a nominee for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award — an honor given to three winners across all levels of college football annually by CoSIDA, the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl.

There are 30 nominees, and the three winners will be recognized during an on-field ceremony at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz.

Each of Johnson’s past two seasons ended when he tore his Achilles in the weeks and months before the Dukes appeared in back-to-back FCS national championship games.

“I’ve just cherished the moment,” Johnson said. “I’ve cherished the time I had to recover and be involved with the strength and conditioning portion over the summer, and just the grinding and sweating to work and work to make sure I’ve recovered well.

“The mindset for my craft, I’ve been able to work on more than I did last year and it’s the little things, I think, that have been able to prepare me for where I’m at now.”

The Newport News native and Warwick grad has carried the ball 95 times for 354 yards and two touchdowns this season while playing in all nine of JMU’s games. Johnson has also served as a team captain this year.

He ranks ninth in school history with 2,355 rushing yards and 10th with 25 total touchdowns, and will be one of 11 upperclassmen honored by the school during the Dukes’ senior day ceremony ahead of Saturday’s contest against Rhode Island.

“It’s almost like he’s the elder in the locker room,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He has so much experience, and you have 18-year old kids in there and then you’ve got a grown man, who is 23-years old and has been through so many life experiences.

“… And he’s a man of few words, but when you talk to him, there’s always thought and heart into what he says. He takes his opportunities to speak to the team, and most of the time it’s when none of the coaches are around and it’s behind closed doors, but the thing about it is, they all listen because the one thing he’s always been is a winner.

“He’s a winner in the way he carries himself. He’s a winner in the way he plays and even at times when he wasn’t at 100 percent health wise, I know that we’ve always gotten his best.”

Johnson said even though doesn’t play for individual accolades, he appreciates being nominated for this award since he worked so hard to get back to the field.

“It’s cool,” Johnson said. “Personally, I’ve never been one to stick too solidly to the accolades, but it’s a great recognition and I appreciate it, but the main goal is to compete with the team each week and finish strong.”