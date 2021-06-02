Ratke, Carpenter Earn VaSID Honors

James Madison senior kicker Ethan Ratke and freshman defensive lineman James Carpenter earned individual honors from the Virginia Sports Information Directors as part of the organization’s Tuesday unveiling of its 2020-21 University Division all-state football squad.

The team is picked from all of the state’s FBS and FCS programs.

Ratke was voted Special Teams Player of the Year and Carpenter was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Ratke, an All-American by multiple outlets also, made all 14 of his field-goal tries and all 31 of his extra-point attempts this spring. Carpenter earned a starting role and tallied 21 tackles to go along with five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.

Ratke was one of nine JMU players to be voted a first-team all-state choice along with running back Percy Agyei-Obese, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., offensive linemen Raymond Gillespie and Truvell Wilson, defensive lineman Mike Greene, cornerback Wesley McCormick, punter Harry O’Kelly and long snapper Kyle Davis.

Dukes running back Jawon Hamilton, wide receiver Kris Thornton, cornerback Greg Ross and safety MJ Hampton were named to the second team.

Other individual awards went to Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (Offensive Player of the Year), VMI linebacker Stone Snyder (Defensive Player of the Year), VMI quarterback Seth Morgan (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and VMI coach Scott Wachenheim (Coach of the Year).