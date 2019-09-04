HARRISONBURG — The uptick in buzz around Rhode Island football is real, according to Rams coach Jim Fleming.

Rhode Island hosts Delaware this Saturday at Meade Stadium in the Colonial Athletic Association’s first conference game of the year, and the venue received a makeover as part of a $4.1 million project this offseason. The contest will be the first on Meade Stadium’s brand new turf and under its brand new lights.

“Our kids are excited and they recognize the importance of this football game for our season and for our program,” Fleming said Monday during the CAA coaches teleconference. “It’s going to be an incredibly exciting week around here once the lights get turned on and we get the chance to get out underneath them. It’s going to be another step forward of where we want to take this football program.”

Since he got the job at Rhode Island in 2014, Fleming has had an uphill climb in his effort to reinvigorate the Rams’ program and make it competitive. Rhode Island had its best season in the last 17 years last year, finishing 6-5 for its first winning campaign since 2001.

Fleming said the success last fall all started with his team’s season-opening win at Delaware and added this week’s contest against the Blue Hens has similar importance.

URI dropped its opener 41-20 at FBS Ohio this past Saturday.

“First and foremost, we’d be 1-0 in the conference,” Fleming said. “And then, secondarily, you’d have a lot of people with a regenerated interest in Rhode Island football and to be able to roar them with a home victory will, I believe, keep them coming back. We’re going to have an electric environment here and it’ll be historic in terms of new surface and new lights, which has never happened here in a permanent structure. So to be able to go out and play our best football and beat a quality opponent like Delaware will be absolutely huge for us.”