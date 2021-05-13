DukesofJMU - QB Moloney To Transfer

Their former prized signee is leaving the program.

On Thursday, James Madison fourth-year junior quarterback Gage Moloney announced his decision to transfer from the school.

“The past [four] years at JMU has been an amazing experience that I wouldn’t change for the world,” Moloney wrote in a Tweet. “I created lifelong friends and memories that will last a lifetime. With that being said, I feel it is time for me to move on from JMU and look at other opportunities.”

He’s a graduate transfer, has two seasons of eligibility remaining and will have immediate eligibility at whatever his next destination is.

The left-handed signal-caller came to Harrisonburg as a highly-recruited prospect in JMU’s 2017 signing class. Moloney, a product of Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, S.C., was the Mr. Football award winner in South Carolina as a senior, throwing for 2,740 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Before flipping his pledge to JMU, he was a two-star prospect committed to Ohio University and had earned scholarship offers from other FBS programs Appalachian State, Colorado State and East Carolina.

But Moloney never started for the Dukes.

This past spring, he lost a training camp tussle for the No. 1 quarterback gig to senior Cole Johnson.

Throughout his career, Moloney appeared in 14 games for JMU with two memorable showings. He appeared as a wildcat quarterback in the 2019 FCS national championship game against North Dakota State, helping the Dukes nearly rally against the Bison. And earlier this spring, he sparked a fourth-quarterback comeback against Elon. He threw for 46 yards and a touchdown to beat the Phoenix after replacing Johnson.

On the heels of the win at Elon, Moloney was slated to start the following game. But a coronavirus pause derailed the opportunity and he was unavailable for the Dukes’ next game at William & Mary, in which Johnson started and reclaimed the job.

Johnson can return in the fall due to the NCAA’s blanket waiver, but hasn’t yet decided one way or another if he is coming back.