HARRISONBURG – The belief Cole Johnson clings to keeps him at James Madison.

“I do think eventually I’ll be the starter here,” the Dukes redshirt junior quarterback said.

It likely won’t be Aug. 31 when JMU opens its 2019 campaign at West Virginia – returning starter Ben DiNucci has taken the majority of first-team reps through two weeks of training camp.

So earning the starting role might never come this season for Johnson, who has served as the primary backup for the past three years, but he said by the time he graduates he thinks he will have played as the top quarterback for the Dukes.

“That’s my motivation,” Johnson said. “I’ll always work to improve, so when it’s my time I’ll be ready.”

Both DiNucci and first-year Madison coach Curt Cignetti have praised Johnson for his efforts in practice this month whether his snaps have come with the first- or second-team offenses.

“Cole has done a great job this camp in terms of pushing me and you can see it out there,” DiNucci said.

About Johnson, Cignetti said: “He’s a lot better runner than he’s given credit for being. He’s an excellent down-the-field thrower. He throws the intermediate and deep ball extremely well. He makes good decisions and he does not get flustered. And he’s done a really nice job in the 2-minute drills when he’s had those opportunities and I have 100 percent confidence in him.”

With Johnson’s skill set growing to a greater level, but DiNucci, an All-Colonial Athletic Association choice last year with FBS starting experience under his belt, ahead, the Cox High School grad, Johnson, could’ve looked to play elsewhere and no one would’ve blamed him. There are probably other FCS programs that gladly would add Johnson to their roster.

And for quarterbacks, it’s not rare to explore options if they’ve lost a position battle or the playing time they wanted didn’t come to fruition. More than 80 quarterbacks at FBS and FCS levels transferred from one school to another this offseason.

“It’s always crossed my mind,” Johnson admitted. “But it’s the more selfish ego in my mind. I think it’s hard to leave all my guys, but you think about [leaving]. It goes through your mind. But I’m happy with my decision. I was able to redshirt last year, so I still have two more years.”

Johnson enters his fourth season in the program having played in 14 games and started one. His lone start came in the regular-season finale of 2016 and he threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns while filling in for injured former starter Bryan Schor.