QB Barnett III Is First On Board For '22 Class

He was fully invested in his own mission and at the same time understood what James Madison had to witness from him.

On Saturday during the Dukes’ first one-day prospect camp of the summer, Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) quarterback Alonza Barnett III let his arm answer any questions the staff may have had, earned a scholarship offer from JMU and became the first commitment in the program’s 2022 recruiting class.

He announced his decision early Sunday on Twitter.

“They had expressed that I was number one on their board,” Barnett told the Daily News-Record, “but they needed to confirm that with what they saw in camp.”

Barnett said he spoke with JMU coach Curt Cignetti prior to the camp’s start and that Cignetti was the one who extended the offer at the conclusion of drills.

“When I talked to him at first, it was just detailing general knowledge about the university,” Barnett said of his encounters with Cignetti. “And then afterward, it was about my performance and what the next step was.”

Barnett, a 6-foot, 195-pounder, led Grimsley last month to capture its first state championship in 61 years. The Whirlies knocked off Cardinal Gibbons to win the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A title game at UNC’s Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill.

During Grimsley’s 10-game spring season, Barnett completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He also rushed for 434 yards and nine scores on 88 carries.