DukesofJMU - Purzycki Led JMU To Consecutive Wins Over Navy

There were two candidates James Madison zeroed in on during its search for the second football coach in its history.

One had turned a down-in-the-dumps program without any significant past accomplishments into a consistent winner while he was there, and the other had sustained success with a school that experienced conference championships and 9-win seasons previously.

Of course in the offseason ahead of the 1985 campaign the Dukes ultimately hired Joe Purzycki away from Delaware State. He beat out Murray State’s Frank Beamer for the job.

“So they selected me,” Purzycki said, “and I’ve always said, ‘It’s probably the worst thing to happen to me in my career,’ if you look at how everything played out. And that, ‘it was the best thing that ever happened to Frank,’ not getting the JMU job because he ended up at Virginia Tech and built a storied program.”

Purzycki said he thought he earned the gig instead of Beamer because former Dukes athletic director Dean Ehlers witnessed firsthand how improbable it was for Purzycki to build Delaware State into the prominent team it was during the early 1980s.

Purzycki’s Hornets even knocked off JMU, 38-28, in 1983 and that version of Madison featured future Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley and other would-be pros like Gary Clark and Warren Marshall. That year was the third for Purzycki at Delaware State, which in 1980, the year before his arrival, went 2-9 and lost a game 105-0.

“I think that’s what got their attention,” said Purzycki, a former University of Delaware player who also worked as an assistant for Tubby Raymond. “[JMU] called me after that and asked me to come down to interview. … But I think it was the fact that I had the Delaware pedigree, I had won everywhere I’d been and the fact that we could take a team like Delaware State and beat a team like JMU.”

He was also the first white coach to ever lead a team at a historically black college while with DSU.

And Purzycki didn’t have a bad six-year run at the helm of the Dukes either.

JMU went 34-30-2 under his guidance, and he delivered on a promise he made to Ehlers about getting the Dukes to the I-AA postseason. The school’s 1987 appearance was its first ever in the playoffs.

The ex-coach was also in charge for two JMU victories against Division I-A Navy in consecutive seasons. It was only the Dukes’ second and third wins against I-A competition in their history.

JMU beat the Midshipmen, 24-20, in 1989 and, 16-7, in 1990.

“Our first Navy win, other than the [1982] Virginia victory, was probably the biggest victory in JMU football history then,” Purzycki said. “And I think the Navy wins behind that, at that time, were pretty monumental for the program. Pales in comparison to years later when [JMU] beat Virginia Tech, which amazed me, but nonetheless it was a thrill.”

***

The Dukes actually faced Navy in three straight seasons, but lost in their introduction to the Naval Academy, 27-14, in 1988.

But Purzycki said that trip to Annapolis, Md., served JMU well when it went back to Navy-Marine Corps Stadium the following year when the Dukes and Midshipmen were more evenly matched.

“And we ran the Wing-T [offense],” former longtime JMU sports information director Gary Michael said, “so our guys were used to seeing some of the option and misdirection stuff, but we were also really good defensively with Joe Purzycki as the head coach and Jim Pletcher as the defensive coordinator.”

Michael said JMU finished in the Top 20 nationally for total defense in all six of Purzycki’s years at the school.

“We were good defensively,” Michael said, “and part of that you could attribute to the fact that we ran the ball so much with the Wing-T and that other teams didn’t have quite as many opportunities, but we were solid defensively.”

And Purzycki said that was the game plan against Navy in each of JMU’s wins. The Dukes took the time of possession battle in both victories while leaning on quarterback Eriq Williams and fullback Willie Lanier Jr., the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Willie Lanier.

Lanier rushed for 114 yards and a score in the Dukes’ first win over Navy and then for nine yards and two touchdowns in the second victory.

“When we recruited him he was at a small private school in Richmond,” Purzycki recalled. “And his dad was one of the greatest linebackers to ever play the game, so we got to recruit Willie and he’s a big, handsome guy and we say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a linebacker spot for you and we want you to come to JMU.’ He said, ‘Coach, I don’t want to be like my dad. I want to play fullback.’

“Willie was insisting that he didn’t want to be stereotyped and play linebacker just because his dad played middle linebacker. He wanted to play fullback and when Willie was at his best he was at about 230 pounds and with our style of play, the Wing-T, we were going to run the ball and establish the run three quarters of the time. When you have a big, strong fullback, it really makes your offense go and for whatever reason when we played Navy, Willie was at his best.”

Williams was good, too, rushing for 63 yards and a touchdown in 1989 and then throwing for 174 yards in 1990 to help the Dukes move the chains regularly.

The defense, like Michael acknowledged, was tenacious as well. In the 1990 contest when the Dukes limited Navy to 296 total yards of offense, JMU sacked Navy quarterbacks nine times. Bryan Lewis, Jermel Harris and Tracy Harrod each had two sacks apiece for JMU.

“I think the tough things about the Navy games were that they always had us on homecoming,” Purzycki said with a laugh.

He pointed out what boosts Navy in its home games and what can derail opponents on top of the Midshipmen playing well is the unmatched tradition of the venue and the crowd.

There were more than 30,000 people there for the clash in 1989 and 29,129 there the year after. Purzycki said he remembers former Vice Presidents in attendance at the games as well as former Navy greats Roger Staubach and Joe Bellino, who both the Hesiman Trophy.

Former Midshipmen assistant Steve Belichick, the father of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, was on those Navy staffs, too, that squared off with the Dukes, according to Purzycki.

“And they’ve got all the battles listed around the stadium,” Purzycki said. “Battle of Iwo Jima and all of these battles and it’s pretty intimidating. In fact I remember my assistant Tony DeMeo said, ‘Boy, these guys play a tough schedule.’

“And they just have all the pageantry of the midshipmen on the field and 30,000 people. It was a tough, tough environment to play in. That’s the one thing I would say. I think the first year up there when we lost, we kind of let that environment get to us, but after that we handled it better.”

Purzycki said the first win was a breakthrough for his bunch, JMU and its fans.

Navy got a touchdown with 1:54 left to pull within 24-20 and attempted an onside kick, but the Dukes recovered and were able to run out the clock to clinch the win.

“It went down the wire and we won the game,” Purzycki said. “But what I recall and what coaches always can remember from their careers is the number of times that they’ve been carried off the field. The euphoria was so great when time was ticking down, the clock ended and we beat them, my team picked me up on their shoulders and ran me around the sideline in front of the JMU faithful. It was pretty cool and I’ll always remember that.”

***

Purzycki didn’t last longer at JMU than 1990, though, and actually his second win over Navy was the final victory of his coaching career.

Since then he’s enjoyed a very prosperous second career in banking, he said, which includes having served as a Chief Operating Officer of Barclays.

But he said he’s fond of the six years he spent in Harrisonburg and still keeps in touch with some of the former Dukes he coached.

“It’s the relationships you develop over time that have the deepest meaning,” he said. “So when I think back to my time at JMU, I think about the real special young men we recruited, played for us, and yes some of the successes they had when they played for us but also the successes they had later on in life.”

He added he visited Bridgeforth Stadium recently for a reunion with past players and assistant coaches of his, and that he’s still proud to see the 1987 playoff appearance recognized along with the 15 other postseason berths that have come since.

That ’87 campaign was also the first in which JMU beat in-state foes Richmond, William & Mary and VMI all in the same season.

“I had kind of come into the program promising Dr. [Ron] Carrier and Dean [Ehlers] that our goal was to be in the national playoffs,” Purzycki said, “and consistently be in it. And so to get there was great. We just couldn’t sustain it, but that’s life. Sometimes it’s timing and how things work out, but I have no regrets.”