HARRISONBURG — Anyone surprised with Stony Brook shouldn’t be.

The Seawolves won four of their first five, are back in the STATS FCS Top 25 and have continued to prove they boast one of the consistently strong programs in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“In some ways you look at how you build your program and I took two models,” Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said.

Under Priore, the 14th-year coach who has guided Stony Brook from the Northeast Conference to the Big South and into the CAA and from a non-scholarship program to a fully-funded one with 63 to offer, the Seawolves have reached the postseason in each of the past two years and are looking to make it three straight berths this season.

They’ve also had more victories than any other team in the league since 2015 aside from James Madison — the Dukes and Seawolves play on Long Island on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“When we got into the CAA, my biggest thing was how to stay relevant,” Priore said. “That model was to win enough football games and that was after New Hampshire. UNH goes to the playoffs 13 straight years. They may be 7-4 in six of ‘em, but they got there. Then have a key win or two during the year, always remain in that Top 20 and always be talked about, so I wanted to be able to do that.

“And then, secondly, I have a ton of respect for, but we beat JMU my first year [in the CAA] at JMU. But when I went down and saw that facility, what they had and the athletes running around, I said, ‘We’ve got to get our talent pool to be there.’ So we wanted our talent pool to be like JMU and for us to be consistent like New Hampshire, and hopefully we’re a little bit of a smorgasbord of both right now.”

Priore’s roster features all but two players who have not redshirted, which means by the time the majority are asked to fill an important role, they’re either in their third, fourth or fifth year as college athletes.

There is one true senior, defensive end Sam Kamara, and one true junior, South Florida transfer linebacker Kierston Johnson, listed on the roster that have avoided redshirting in Priore’s program.

“I think what the big change is the last few years is the senior leadership that we’ve had and that we’re continuing to have,” Stony Brook redshirt junior rover Augie Contressa said.

Plugging in first-time starters like quarterback Tyquell Fields and running back Isaiah White this season hasn’t become an issue either. They’ve been in the program and have just waited for their turn to play.

“Tyquell Fields is the starter this year,” Priore said, “but he had three previous preseasons underneath him, three spring balls underneath him, three seasons underneath him. He traveled as a true freshman so the game itself wasn’t new to him, but playing as the guy was new to him.”

The coach said a $12 million indoor facility opens next month on campus and should directly boost recruiting. He said overall roster numbers have already increased too, thanks to a valuable walk-on program. That walk-on program gives him more depth and allows the Seawovles to play with a run-first style on offense and an aggressive attack on defense to give their opponents problems.

“I’d look at the head coach, Chuck Priore,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Stony Brook’s consistency. “He’s a hard-nosed guy. He’s been in the game a long time. He believes in running the football. They’re a tough, physical football team. He’s not going to try to trick you. It doesn’t mean he won’t have a trick in, but he’s going to punch you in the mouth and that’s his philosophy. Play good defense, special teams and try to wear you down, so when you play them, it’s going to be a slugfest. You got to go in there and expect a physical game.”

And not all opponents are ready for that.

But the Dukes are built similarly and pose a mirror image for the Seawolves. Stony Brook leads the CAA in rushing (264.6 yards per game) and JMU is second (256 yards per game). Madison tops the CAA in rushing defense (61.8 yards allowed per game) while SBU is second (88.8 yards allowed per game).

“You have to play great defense,” Priore said. “I respected Mike [Houston] when he went [to JMU] because he made that a huge thing. You’ve got to play the game physical in the line of scrimmage, which means you have to run the football and as our players got better, we were able to impose that.

“Our first couple of years in the CAA, we did it, but we just didn’t have the other parts in place. And like Mike didn’t have the defense, we had the defense going, but didn’t have the offense. Mike had to get the defense going and with Curt right now, he believes in that philosophically, too, which maybe one of the reasons why he got the job because they didn’t want to move away from those things. But I do believe those two ingredients in college football are integral to success.”

The next big-picture task for Stony Brook is to compete nationally and advance in the postseason like JMU has, but even Priore said he’s still “chiseling away” at that.

“They’ve got a little more of a dynasty going on,” Priore said. “We’re not in their ballpark from that perspective. We haven’t been able to beat them. We’re just trying to close the gap each and every year.”