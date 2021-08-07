Prince George's Bostic Eager To Join JMU's O-Line

Bostic and the Royals have already started their five-days-a-week training camp, he said, so he’s quickly turned his attention to preparing for the upcoming fall. And that is on the heels of a short offseason following the Virginia High School League’s coronavirus-forced spring season this past school year.

Bostic said: “Now, it’s a big relief off my chest and I just can’t wait to play football.”

“Honesty I planned on making the decision a little later, like maybe halfway through my senior season,” he told the Daily News-Record late Thursday, “but after getting some advice from prior coaches and some who recruited me, they said I should probably get it done before my season started so I could have an open mind to focus on my senior season and senior year school wise.”

The Prince George offensive lineman committed to James Madison late Wednesday, becoming the Dukes’ 11th pledge in their 2022 recruiting class.

Wesley Bostic is thrilled about the choice he made, and possibly equally as happy about the timing of it.

“I can’t wait to play fall football again with the bands and fans,” Bostic said, “and as far as our team, we’re young and we’ve got a lot to learn, but we’ve got a lot of potential and I can’t wait to play.”

Between the two seasons, the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder spent the summer sorting through his college options by trekking to various schools for camps and on-campus visits. He had nine total scholarship offers, but elected to take JMU up on its offer from a final group that also included FBS Navy and Ivy League Dartmouth.

“It had to be close to home,” Bostic said of what he was looking for from his future destination. “I want my mom and family to be able to come see my games and get her support. And the other thing, with JMU, it really just felt right to me with the coaches, atmosphere and winning culture. JMU had all of those things.”

One of Bostic’s close friends is former Prince George offensive lineman Jaelin Montgomery who is a freshman on the Dukes’ current roster, too, and Bostic said he’s excited about reuniting with Montgomery.

Bostic also noted he developed a bond with lead recruiter and JMU offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski earlier this summer when Wroblewski was able to coach him during a one-day prospect camp.

“He’s just very straightforward,” Bostic said. “I like the way he thinks. He’s all about hard-nosed football, ground and pound, and that we’re going to be the most dominant people on the field, which I can 100 percent get behind.”

He said Wroblewski told him he’d likely play center for the Dukes and Bostic feels he’ll fit JMU’s downhill run-blocking style well.

“And then Coach Wrobo said I can work for a starting spot my freshman year,” Bostic said, “which is what I want. I don’t want anything handed to me and I want to work for everything I get.”