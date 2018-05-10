HARRISONBURG — The first two times Hofstra took the lead, James Madison had an answer.

The third time, however, the Dukes could not muster a response to keep them in the winner's bracket.

Megan Patierno launched a three-run homer off Payton Buresch in the top of the fifth inning to break a 5-5 deadlock and lift the Pride to a 9-6 win over JMU in the winner's bracket game Thursday in the Colonial Athletic Association softball tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.

"We have to be able to control more of the game in the circle and on defense," JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. "They just made some defensive plays that were outstanding that would have given us some momentum, but they just kept the momentum and the control the whole time."

Brittany Allocca got the second-seeded Pride (39-12) off to a hot start with a two-run shot off JMU starter Odicci Alexander in the first inning. But Alexander responded herself in the bottom half of the frame, blasting a no-doubt three-run homer to left-center field.

In the third inning, Sarah Edwards gave Hofstra the lead again with a three-run homer to straightaway center field. Yet once again the top-seeded Dukes (41-11) had a response, this time tying the game on a two-run double from senior Morgan Tolle.

After that clutch hit from JMU's third baseman, the Madison offense came to a halt. The Dukes managed just two hits in the final four innings — both of which came off the bat of Turner Ashby graduate Kierstin Roadcap.

"The thing that we didn't do that we did the last time was we were able to control their pitcher, both of them," LaPorte said. "We got [starter Sarah] Cornell out of there quick, we got her rattled and then in the middle of the game, we just let [Sophie] Dandola control the game and the game just passed us by. We just can't do that against an offense like Hofstra's."

The Dukes will return to action later today against the winner of Thursday's elimination game between College of Charleston and UNC-Wilmington.