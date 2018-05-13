HARRISONBURG — James Madison lost its identity in the middle innings.

A young pitching staff was frazzled by the pitches leaving the yard and a potent offense was timid at the plate. By the time the Dukes remember what won them the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season softball championship, they had exhausted their outs.

Hofstra hit two home runs in the fourth inning off Odicci Alexander to take the lead then added to it with a three-run homer in the fifth off Payton Buresch for a five-run edge. It was enough cushion to withstand top-seeded JMU’s seventh-inning rally and win the CAA Tournament 7-4 on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park, denying the Dukes a third straight tournament title.

“We talked about how innings four through six, we lost control of our at-bats,” JMU sophomore and Turner Ashby alum Kierstin Roadcap said. “We weren’t taking it pitch by pitch, we were trying to make too much happen at one time and I think that’s what got us.

“We should have not waited until the seventh inning to take back control of our at-bats. I thought before we were doing a good job at taking it one pitch at a time, but four, five six, we tried to make too much happen.”

Needing six runs to extend the game in the seventh inning, the Dukes’ offense finally came to life and looked the part of the national home-run leaders. Page County grad Kate Gordon hit a solo shot, Roadcap singled up the middle and Alexander followed with a two-run bomb.

The No. 2 Pride (40-12) changed pitchers, but Sarah Cornell, the CAA Pitcher of the Year, promptly walked the next two batters to extend he rally.

However, Cornell struck out the eighth and ninth hitters in JMU’s lineup to secure the championship.

“I’m glad they were able to see what they could do when times got hard,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “Unfortunately, we just waited too late.”

Alexander seemed to be cruising through the first three innings, displaying that “bulldog mentality” that JMU coach Loren LaPorte so often praises in her sophomore pitcher. But Brittany Allocca hit Alexander’s first pitch in the bottom of the fourth into the bleachers in left field, kicking off a parade of well-struck hits off the Boydton native.

Sarah Edwards lined a pitch off the wall in center field, but was thrown out trying to stretch her hit into a double. Courtney Scarpato followed with a sharp single up the middle and then Nikki Michalowski sent the first pitch of her at-bat into the bleachers as well.

Alexander escaped thanks to two deep flyballs, but the damage had been done and LaPorte inserted Buresch to begin the next inning.

“That’s been the biggest thing about our pitchers all year,” LaPorte said. “It’s one thing that we have to get in their heads. Their offense can fight back for them, they can’t give up after a long ball or a couple of runs because we have such a good offense. It’s something we’re going to ingrain in them over the next few days heading into the postseason.”

The Dukes (42-12) had plenty of chances to give their pitchers a bigger cushion in the circle. Madison put its leadoff hitter on base in the first three innings and left seven runners on base in the opening four frames.

The only damage JMU could muster was in the third inning when Sara Jubas reached on an error by the left fielder, ending up at second base. After two consecutive outs only advanced Jubas 60 feet, Alexander hit a chopper back to the circle that glanced off the glove of Hofstra starter Sophie Dandola and allowed Alexander to leg out an RBI single.

It was the Dukes’ only hit in nine tries with runners in scoring position.

“We definitely had some runners on, we had some base hits, we just had an issue with timely hitting,” senior catcher Ashley Samuels said. “We couldn’t string those hits together, so that’s where we really struggled in the first four innings when we got people on the whole time.”’

The loss leaves the Dukes with plenty to work on as they await the selection show Sunday at 10 p.m. It will surely be a nerve-racking two days for JMU, which has qualified for the past five NCAA Tournaments, including at-large bids in 2013 and 2015.

Entering the CAA Tournament, the Dukes were ranked in both polls and held an RPI of 25, markers that make it likely that they will receive an at-large bid. But there are no guarantees with Madison, two years removed from hosting a Super Regional as the No. 7 team in the country, leaving its fate in the hands of the selection committee.

LaPorte said she is giving the team today off before reconvening Sunday for a practice. And the Dukes believe they’ll have practice Monday as well to iron out the issues.

“We definitely found some things that we could work on, not just with our pitching staff, but catching, defense and even our hitting,” Samuels said. “There’s definitely some things we’re going to work on this week while we’re preparing for our at-large.

“... Honestly, I would be very surprised if we didn’t come back with an at-large bid on Sunday,”