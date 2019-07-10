HARRISONBURG — The pair of rushers sensed it initially during the spring.

Just a few practices in this past March, Percy Agyei-Obese said him and fellow running back Jawon Hamilton were referring to themselves as, “the duo.”

Since James Madison’s run of five consecutive playoff appearances began, the Dukes have always returned at least one running back it counted on during the previous campaign.

Khalid Abdullah those first few years. Abdullah and Cardon Johnson after that and then Johnson, Marcus Marshall, Trai Sharp and Taylor Woods more recently.

But in 2019, JMU is different.

Johnson, Marshall and Sharp all graduated following this past season leaving the Dukes without that direct link to Woods or Abdullah, the Most Outstanding Player of the 2016 national championship game.

Heading into August training camp, Agyei-Obese and Hamilton represent a changing of the guard at the position as they’ve waited for their opportunity. Here’s a closer look at Agyei-Obese, Hamilton and the rest of the running backs at JMU: