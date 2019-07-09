HARRISONBURG – What stood out most from the early-summer conversations with coaches around the Colonial Athletic Association regarding James Madison were the comments longtime New Hampshire headman Sean McDonnell made about new Dukes coach Curt Cignetti and senior quarterback Ben DiNucci.

McDonnell said Cignetti could positively impact DiNucci.

“I thought when [Cignetti] had [Elon quarterback Davis] Cheek and Cheek was healthy in that place, he had a great, great idea with how he wanted to move the football,” McDonnell said. “With Ben [DiNucci] coming back next year, [Cignetti]’s had a whole spring and will have a whole summer to figure out what his strengths are.”

McDonnell and the Wildcats saw DiNucci at a low point when the signal-caller turned the ball over twice in the first two possessions before being benched during a game UNH won 35-24 last November.

But McDonnell, who pays attention to what goes on in the league and had watched enough of DiNucci in preparation for the Dukes and other opponents last year, said he knows DiNucci is plenty capable when he protects the football.

And the Jekyll-and-Hyde play of DiNucci is where the story begins with JMU’s quarterback position heading into the 2019 season. Here’s a closer look at DiNucci and the rest of the quarterbacks at Madison: