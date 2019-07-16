HARRISONBURG – There’s an effortlessness that comes along with the synchronicity between Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word.

The two James Madison senior linebackers have played alongside each other in practices and games for the three seasons since Word left the University of Virginia for the Dukes.

In that time, they’ve developed a confidence in one another propelling them individually to thrive on the field.

“I wouldn’t want to play next to anyone else, honestly,” Word said this past spring. “There’s trust. We know how each other plays and we both have similar games, and we’re on the same page in a lot of the same aspects of the game. And I think when we get out there, it’s known by the both of us that we’re going to get our jobs done.”

To have two accomplished upperclassmen in the middle of the defense is positive for JMU. Holloway recorded 127 total tackles last year, which tied for fifth most by any player in the FCS, while Word had 56 tackles and 2.5 sacks in half of a season after missing the first six games with a collarbone injury.

Here’s a closer look at Holloway, Word and rest of the Dukes’ linebacker core heading into August training camp:

Returning Starters: r-senior Dimitri Holloway, senior Landan Word

Other Returners On Roster: r-senior Mike Cobbs, senior Bryce Maginley, r-junior Tabb Patrick, r-junior Kelvin Azanama, r-sophomore Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, sophomore Mateo Jackson

Newcomers: freshman Julio Ayamel, freshman Taurus Jones