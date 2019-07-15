Here’s a closer look at Carter, Daka and the rest of the Dukes’ defensive line:

For the 2020 NFL Draft, DraftScout.com rates Carter as the fifth best defensive end prospect in the FCS and the 31st best defensive end prospect in all of college football. Daka is listed as the sixth best outside linebacker prospect in the FCS and the 70th best outside linebacker prospect in all of college football.

Carter’s versatility is rare. After he transferred to JMU from Rutgers, he primarily played defensive tackle as a sophomore for the Dukes before mainly lining up at defensive end last year. He’s shown he can slide seamlessly from one position to the other on consecutive plays also.

HARRISONBURG — A year from now it’s possible two members of James Madison’s defensive line will be readying for their shot to make an NFL roster.

Storyline: The two players with pro potential is a great place to start for JMU’s defensive line. They combined for 17.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss last year, but it’s who comes alongside and beyond Carter and Daka that will determine the success of the Dukes’ defense.

Defensive tackle Mike Greene, a Highland Springs product, started all 13 games last year, but is part of trio within the position group trying this summer to improve in order to better their impact levels this coming season, according to teammates.

“Mike Greene, Isaac [Ukwu] and Adeeb [Atariwa]. That D-Line group,” fifth-year senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said late last month. “Those three are impressive to watch.

“Yesterday we stopped the whole lift just to watch them lift. I really can see determination that they want it this year. They see that it’s their time to step up, and even though Mike Greene and Adeeb played, they’re bringing Isaac into the fold after the spring they had together.

“They want to be that D-Line that was like [former Dukes] Andrew Ankrah, Simeyon [Robinson] and those guys were. They want to be the most dominant D-Line group in the CAA.”

If Ukwu continues his ascent up the depth chart similarly to how Daka burst onto the radar last year – with a strong August camp on the heels of a great spring to earn playing time – then first-year JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and defensive tackles coach Andrew Jackson can advantageously use Carter’s flexibility.

In the every-down defense, Carter and Daka can play defensive end with Atariwa and Greene at defensive tackle. And in clear-cut passing downs, Carter can move inside as either Atariwa or Greene comes off the field while Ukwu fills the vacant defensive end position left behind by Carter.

Ukwu headlines the projected second-string defensive line since other backups still need to be determined.

Defensive tackle Garrett Groulx fought injuries during the first two years of his career and has only appeared in three games, but if healthy could be in the mix to join the defensive line’s rotation this coming season.

Then there are five others – Antonio Colclough, Tony Thurston, Jalen Green, Sean Johns and Carlo Jones – without any game experience all looking to push for playing time for the first time. Colclough redshirted in his only season at Temple while Thurston was redshirted at Madison last year. Green, Johns and Jones were all accomplished at the prep level and important members of the Dukes’ 2019 recruiting class.