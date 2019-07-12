HARRISONBURG — For the first time in their careers, they’re all in line to take the field at same time.

“When you’re out here practicing, you need it,” James Madison tight end Clayton Cheatham said this past March after one of the Dukes’ spring sessions. “Everyone gets reps, so it’s easier on everyone.”

Cheatham’s position group is as healthy as it has been since before he arrived on campus as a freshman ahead of the 2017 season.

He’s no longer dealing with the torn UCL tendon in his thumb or the fracture in his foot that he had to play through last year. Nick Carlton is long removed from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in 2017 and some of nagging injuries that kept him out of games last year.

Add in Dylan Stapleton, who did nice job stepping into the starter’s role for eight games after Cheatham went down, and JMU has three players with starting experience at tight end on the roster heading into training camp. Here’s a closer look at those three and the rest of the position group at Madison:

Returning Starters: senior Dylan Stapleton

Other Returners On Roster: r-junior Nick Carlton, junior Clayton Cheatham, sophomore Drew Painter

Newcomers: freshman Hunter Bullock

Storyline: If the position group remains healthy, it’s likely first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti and tight ends coach Grant Cain assemble some packages to feature multiple tight ends on the field together.

During the spring, Cignetti even acknowledged it’s something he wants to do this season.

“I’ve been pleased with that group and I think it can be a strength,” Cignetti said then.