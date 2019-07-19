HARRISONBURG — The memorable moments James Madison special teams units created over the last few years are easy to recall.

There was the scoop-and-score touchdown from Bryce Maginley off of Adam Smith’s blocked punt against Sam Houston State in the 2016 FCS quarterfinals. A year later, Ethan Ratke drilled a 46-yard game-winning kick as time expired to get past Weber State and send the Dukes on to the national semifinal. Even last season — one that didn’t end with a trip to Frisco, Texas, for JMU — D’Angelo Amos’ two punt-return touchdowns in a 2-minute, 10-second span at Villanova was something to see.

Former coach Mike Houston prioritized special teams and it mostly paid off during his three years leading the program — the lone exception of course being when Colgate coach Dan Hunt had his squad prepared for Dukes punter Harry O’Kelly’s fourth-quarter, fake-punt attempt in the second round of the FCS playoffs last season.

But before that stop by the Raiders, O’Kelly had a 100-percent success rate on fakes.

The great news for Madison is all the primary specialists are back. With training camp beginning next month, here’s a closer look at the unit:

Returning Starters: r-junior punt returner D’Angelo Amos, r-junior kick returner Jawon Hamilton, r-junior kicker Ethan Ratke, junior punter Harry O’Kelly, r-sophomore long snapper Kyle Davis

Other Returners On Roster: r-junior long snapper Seth Weaver, r-freshman kicker/punter Camden Wise

Newcomers: freshman kicker/punter Justin Ritter

Storyline: First-year special teams coordinator Grant Cain led some of the best units in all of FCS during his time at Mercer.

Upon Cain’s hiring, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said it’s why he brought him to his staff even though the two didn’t have a prior relationship before arriving in Harrisonburg.

Last year, Mercer led the subdivision in net punting (40.58 yards per punt) and finished 12th nationally in punt-return defense, yielding only 4.35 yards per return. The Bears also finished ninth-best nationally for kickoff-return yards (25.57 yards per return) and 12th best for punt-return yards (14.17 yards per return). In 2017, they topped the FCS in kick-return defense.

The combination of Cain’s systems and returning personnel should allow JMU to maintain the threat of capability to make a game-changing play on special teams at anytime.

Amos was a first-team All-American punt returner last year for leading the country in punt-return yards and touchdowns. Kick returner Jawon Hamilton had a 93-yard kickoff-return touchdown to open the Dukes’ win at Richmond in 2018, but because he likely will have an expanded role at running back, it’s no guarantee he’ll return every kickoff JMU receives this season. Cain and Cignetti can use practices in August to figure out other kick-return options.

O’Kelly has averaged more than 40 yards per punt in his career, and last season he pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line 24 times out of 50 total punts. The Australian was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice last fall and always has the ability to take off on a fake.

Ratke will be the primary place kicker after setting the school’s single-season record with 17 field goals last year. He’ll also be in competition for the kickoff specialist job along with Camden Wise and Justin Ritter. But don’t be surprised if that role goes to Wise or Ritter in an effort to keep Ratke’s field-goal booting leg fresh.

Finally, Kyle Davis thrived as the snapper on field goals and punts after 2017 starter Daniel Caracciolo abruptly left Madison before the start of last season.

The one opening the Dukes have is at holder since former reserve quarterback Hunter Etheridge, who handled those duties over the past few seasons, graduated.