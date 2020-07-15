DukesofJMU - Position Outlook: Wide Receiver

Position Outlook: Wide Receiver
JMU Receivers Are Unknowns After Polk, Stapleton Departures
There’s quite a bit of production to replace.
James Madison can no longer rely on Riley Stapleton to secure a catch in traffic and move the sticks on a third-and-long nor can the Dukes expect Brandon Polk to turn a simple screen pass into a long touchdown reception.
Those two have graduated.
Between Stapleton and Polk, the two combined for 139 catches, 1,967 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in their senior seasons last year. That was 49 percent of all catches, 55 percent of all receiving yards and 64 percent of all receiving scores JMU had in 2019.
“We’re kind of starting over there at receiver,” second-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said.
The lone returning starter to the group is Jake Brown. Here’s a closer look at Brown and what to expect from the rest of the position group.
Returning Starters: r-senior Jake Brown
Other Returners On Roster: r-junior Daniel Adu, r-junior Kyndel Dean, r-junior Jamir Hudson, r-junior Alex Miller, r-junior Josh Sims, r-junior Kris Thornton, junior Devin Ravenel, r-sophomore Reggie Brown, r-sophomore Davis Patterson, r-freshman Kevin Curry Jr.
Newcomers: r-senior Scott Bracey (Duke), freshman Antwane Wells
Position Coach: Mike Shanahan (second season)
Synopsis: Of the players Cignetti added to the roster for his first season at the helm, the most important was Polk.
Polk, an immediate-playmaking transfer from Penn State, brought a burst of speed the position group lacked prior to his arrival. He could run past an opposing corner and under the ball or be utilized in the screen game to widen the field.
This fall, JMU can’t expect the same 4.28-40 yard dash speed it got from Polk from Duke import receiver Scott Bracey, but the Dukes should hope for the same type of influence from him. In his time with the Blue Devils, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound pass-catcher recorded 32 receptions for 370 yards and two scores. The majority of his production came last season as a redshirt junior, with 21 catches for 270 yards and two scores while starting 10 games for Duke.
“Scott Bracey has played a lot of football in the ACC,” Cignetti said. “And he’s local, grew up in Richmond, so I’m looking forward to the contributions he can potentially make for us.”
Brown settled into the slot nicely in 2018 and has only become more reliable for the program with each game he plays. Over the last two years Brown, another Richmond native, made 68 catches for 776 yards and four touchdowns, and his role should only expand given that he’s the most experienced wide receiver on the roster.
Beyond Brown, there are more than a few receivers – Daniel Adu, Reggie Brown, Kyndel Dean, Devin Ravenel and Kris Thornton just to name a couple – vying for more regular responsibility.
Dean looked like he was destined for stardom two years ago, earning Hero Sports Freshman All-American honors, but took a step back last season. He had 47 catches in 2018 and just 20 in 2019.
Thornton was on the roster last season, but was ineligible for game action due to NCAA transfer rules. An ex-member of the VMI football team, Thornton was an All-Southern Conference second-team selection when he tallied 87 catches for 1,003 yards in his sophomore season with the Keydets. He can play in games beginning this season for the Dukes.
Of course, if the 5-foot-8 Thornton proves he can contribute this fall, JMU could think about sliding Jake Brown outside and use him there. In the past, Brown has said he believes he could do both if JMU needed him to.
Adu and Ravenel have had appearances as second-team players on the depth chart in previous seasons, and Reggie Brown has always been someone his teammates and coaches have said they see a bright future for him. But Brown is now entering his third year with the Dukes and only has one catch to his name.
“We need some guys to step up there,” Cignetti said.