DukesofJMU - Position Outlook: Wide Receiver

There’s quite a bit of production to replace.

James Madison can no longer rely on Riley Stapleton to secure a catch in traffic and move the sticks on a third-and-long nor can the Dukes expect Brandon Polk to turn a simple screen pass into a long touchdown reception.

Those two have graduated.

Between Stapleton and Polk, the two combined for 139 catches, 1,967 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns in their senior seasons last year. That was 49 percent of all catches, 55 percent of all receiving yards and 64 percent of all receiving scores JMU had in 2019.

“We’re kind of starting over there at receiver,” second-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said.

The lone returning starter to the group is Jake Brown. Here’s a closer look at Brown and what to expect from the rest of the position group.

Returning Starters: r-senior Jake Brown

Other Returners On Roster: r-junior Daniel Adu, r-junior Kyndel Dean, r-junior Jamir Hudson, r-junior Alex Miller, r-junior Josh Sims, r-junior Kris Thornton, junior Devin Ravenel, r-sophomore Reggie Brown, r-sophomore Davis Patterson, r-freshman Kevin Curry Jr.

Newcomers: r-senior Scott Bracey (Duke), freshman Antwane Wells

Position Coach: Mike Shanahan (second season)

Synopsis: Of the players Cignetti added to the roster for his first season at the helm, the most important was Polk.

Polk, an immediate-playmaking transfer from Penn State, brought a burst of speed the position group lacked prior to his arrival. He could run past an opposing corner and under the ball or be utilized in the screen game to widen the field.

This fall, JMU can’t expect the same 4.28-40 yard dash speed it got from Polk from Duke import receiver Scott Bracey, but the Dukes should hope for the same type of influence from him. In his time with the Blue Devils, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound pass-catcher recorded 32 receptions for 370 yards and two scores. The majority of his production came last season as a redshirt junior, with 21 catches for 270 yards and two scores while starting 10 games for Duke.