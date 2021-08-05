Position Outlook: Specialists

The dependable kicking and punting pair of Ethan Ratke and Harry O’Kelly will have held their respective roles for a half decade by the time the fall season is over.

James Madison’s special teams have a leg up on the competition because of the veteran duo and surrounding specialists like redshirt junior long snapper Kyle Davis and redshirt junior holder Alex Miller.

The group knows how to operate together and how to execute any wrinkles third-year special teams coordinator Grant Cain wants to put in.

Here’s a closer look at Ratke, O’Kelly and the rest of the specialists:

Returning Starters: sixth-year senior Ethan Ratke, r-senior Harry O’Kelly, r-junior Kyle Davis, r-junior Alex Miller, r-junior Jack Sroba, r-sophomore Connor Madden, r-sophomore Solomon Vanhorse

Other Returners On Roster: r-sophomore Camden Wise, r-freshman Justin Ritter, r-freshman Aaron Whear

Newcomers: freshman Kaden Schickel

Departures: r-senior Jawon Hamilton

Position Coach: Grant Cain (third season)

Synopsis: Throughout his career, Ratke has proven he can be relied on while converting 84.7 percent of his field-goal attempts. In the spring, he was even better than his career average while booting all 14 of his field-goal tries through the uprights.

Ratke already holds JMU and Colonial Athletic Association records for career field goals (72) and scoring (392). He enters this fall only three field goals shy of tying former Montana kicker Dan Carpenter’s FCS all-time record of 75 career field goals. Carpenter also holds the mark for scoring with 413 points, so Ratke is closing in on that record, too.

When O’Kelly punted during the spring, he landed 57 percent of his punts (15 of 26 punts) inside the opponent’s 20-yardline, which was the best percentage of his career. Only 42 percent of his punts in 2019 landed inside the opponent’s 20.

He’s only improved throughout his time with the Dukes, evolving from primarily a rugby-style punter to someone who can both rugby-style kick the ball or punt the ball more traditionally.

Davis, a Stats Perform All-American in the spring, flies under that radar a bit. But that’s because the only time a long snapper’s name is called is when he airmails a snap or sends one diving into the ground. Davis’ ability to avoid those issues have always set Ratke and O’Kelly up for success.

Miller had his own standout moment in the spring when he successfully executed a fake field goal for a touchdown in JMU’s March win at William & Mary. Miller pulled the ball and scored on a 7-yard run.

Beyond the field-goal and punting-team specialists, kickoff specialist Connor Madden is back after a strong debut season with the Dukes on the heels of transferring to JMU from nearby Bridgewater College. Madden had 25 touchbacks in the spring.

As for the return game, former running back Jawon Hamilton, who left for FBS Eastern Michigan, shared kick-return duties with running back Solomon Vanhorse in the spring. Vanhorse averaged 18 yards per kick return this past season and will be in the mix to continue in the role, though the Dukes will have to find someone to step into Hamilton’s spot.

Punt returner Jack Sroba, who averaged 5.1 yards per return, is back as well.