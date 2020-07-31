DukesofJMU - Position Outlook: Safeties

A backup safety provided James Madison with one of its top moments last season.

MJ Hampton’s 83-yard interception return for a touchdown broke a fourth-quarter tie, sent the Dukes to a come-from-behind win over Villanova and proved just how deep his position group is.

JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he’s excited to bring back three senior safeties – Hampton, D’Angelo Amos and Wayne Davis – to strengthen the secondary for this fall.

Here’s a closer look at what to expect from the trio of upperclassmen and the rest of the position unit entering the 2020 campaign.

Returning Starters: r-senior D’Angelo Amos, r-senior Wayne Davis

Other Returners On Roster: senior MJ Hampton, r-junior Michael Johnson, r-junior Sam Kidd, r-sophomore Chris Chukwuneke, r-sophomore Francis Meehan, r-sophomore Que Reid, r-freshman John Finney, r-freshman Ricky Harleston, r-freshman Jordan White

Newcomers: r-sophomore Joe Joe Norwood (Massachusetts)

Position Coach: Eddie Whitley (first season)

Synopsis: Amos has developed into a defender as reliable as any on the Dukes’ roster. Don’t forget, last year it was Amos’ interception at Chattanooga that stymied any hopes the Mocs had of a comeback attempt while sealing a victory for JMU.

He earned first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors as a safety last season and has already been tabbed as a preseason All-American at the position ahead of this season.

The free safety will be among the most experienced players on the Dukes’ defense, too, with 28 career starts to his name, and JMU will rely on him to roam the defensive backfield to aid cornerbacks in pass coverage as well as use his tackling ability against the opponent’s rushing attack.

Last year, the Meadowbrook and West Point Prep product tallied 57 tackles to go along with five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Hampton is likely to step in for the graduated starter Adam Smith to play alongside Amos. Throughout last season Cignetti often said he viewed Hampton like a starter even though he played behind Amos. And in a limited role Hampton was productive. On top of the all-important touchdown against Villanova, he had 45 tackles, two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Davis rounds out the group of three seniors, and it’s his versatility as the team’s spur – a hybrid outside linebacker/safety – that’s so valued by the Dukes. He can cover slot receivers, tight ends and running backs, and have impact versus the running game. The former Ohio State transfer will likely continue in that adaptable role he played so well in his first two years at JMU.

Behind the three seniors, Chris Chukwuneke and Que Reid are in the same position Amos was in when he was younger. Amos had to wait for former All-American safeties Raven Greene and Jordan Brown to graduate before really having a full-time opportunity on defense. Amos found himself as a highly useful special teams player in 2017, but there was nowhere to go on defense with Greene and Brown ahead of him. Now it’s Amos and Davis, who are too good to take out of their positions, and Chukwuneke as well as Reid who will find most of their playing time on special teams. Chukwuneke could be the first safety off the bench, and Reid is in line to continue backing up Davis.

Beyond those five, Massachusetts transfer safety Joe Joe Norwood is the only other safety with significant college playing experience. In parts of two seasons with the Minutemen, he played in 16 games, had 73 tackles and an interception. Depending on how he performs in training camp and how he fits into how the Dukes operate defensively, he could push for a spot on the depth chart.