Position Outlook: Running Backs

Opposing coaches over the last half decade have repeated some version of the same line in the days leading into their tilt with James Madison.

“JMU has always had really good running backs” or “they have three or four excellent backs, but that’s any not different from the last time we played them.”

Those coaches on the other sideline will probably feel the same way they have previously regarding the Dukes, who have every reason to feel confident about the group of rushers they can fill the depth chart with heading into this preseason.

Fifth-year senior Percy Agyei-Obese is the headliner, but younger running backs likely to play complementary roles have already had standout moments of their own, too.

Here’s a closer look at Agyei-Obese and the rest of the position unit:

Returning Starters: r-senior Percy Agyei-Obese

Other Returners On Roster: r-sophomore Latrele Palmer, r-sophomore Solomon Vanhorse, r-freshman Austin Douglas, r-freshman Kaelon Black, r-freshman Anthony Eaton, r-freshman Peyton Rutherford

Newcomers: freshman Matt Binkowski, freshman Kalin Jean

Departures: r-senior Jawon Hamilton

Position Coach: John Miller (second season)

Synopsis: In an eight-game spring campaign, JMU rushed for 1,866 yards as a team or 233.25 yards per contest as a team, only demonstrating coach Curt Cignetti’s commitment to the ground game.

They were sixth in FCS for rushing, but first for any non-option offense.

Of course, the offensive line has to pave the way and tight ends are involved in the blocking as well and the quarterback often makes checks at the line of scrimmage to get the group into the right play. But the bevy of backs the Dukes can utilize in order to keep ball-carriers fresh while the defense tires is one important factor that allows JMU’s offensive approach to thrive.

And in spite of former running back Jawon Hamilton’s decision to transfer to FBS Eastern Michigan not long after the Dukes’ spring ended in a May semifinal loss at Sam Houston, Cignetti and running backs coach John Miller still have five rushers with game experience on the roster.

Agyei-Obese will likely take the majority of carries if the past is any indicator. He did so in each of Cignetti’s first two seasons in charge in Harrisonburg.

Agyei-Obese is closing in on major milestones, too, after tallying 717 rushing yards this past spring. Those were the ninth most in FCS for the two-time first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice, who is already 10th in school history for career rushing yards (2,374). He also is tied for sixth for career rushing scores (29) at JMU and needs only 12 more rushing touchdowns to tie Khalid Abdullah’s all-time mark of 41.

What happens behind Agyei-Obese is probably one of the more intriguing competitions for JMU coaches to evaluate in August, because Hamilton was impactful in a tandem role alongside the workhorse Agyei-Obese. Hamilton’s 6.09 yards per rush were 10th best nationally during the spring and the Dukes could use another reliable runner to play with Agyei-Obese this fall.

Redshirt sophomores Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse use different running styles compared to Agyei-Obese. Palmer, at 6-foot, 225 pounds, is a bruiser with the capability of punishing opposing defenders. Vanhorse is quick and can change directions well. His knack for catching the ball could help him, too, if JMU wants to have a threat out of the backfield in the passing game like they previously did with Hamilton.

Then there’s Kaelon Black, a true freshman in the spring, who showed why he earned other scholarship offers from East Carolina, Toledo, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest when he was starring for Salem High School in Virginia Beach. Against William & Mary in March, Black ran for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt freshman Austin Douglas is an option as well. He’s appeared in eight games in his first two years with the Dukes.

The four possibilities, though, in the past have had minor injuries slow their chances of being on the field more frequently. So, whoever can display durability throughout practices and into the season could be first in line behind Agyei-Obese.