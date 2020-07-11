DukesofJMU - Position Outlook: Quarterback

They’ve each waited for this opportunity – a one-on-one competition with a clear path to the starting quarterback job.

Redshirt senior Cole Johnson for the last four years and redshirt junior Gage Moloney for the last three.

“I feel good about the quarterback situation,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said. “I think both guys are extremely capable of having really good years for us and playing winning football. I have no doubt about it, to be honest with you. It’s not one of my concerns. I spend more time worrying about other positions.”

When the Dukes open training camp – assuming football is played in some capacity this year – on Aug. 7, Johnson and Moloney will have only a few weeks to try to separate from the other to win the competition and be the No. 1 signal-caller when JMU kicks off its season on Sept. 5 with a Colonial Athletic Association contest against Delaware. There was no spring practice and the players didn’t return to Harrisonburg until this past Monday for a truncated schedule of summer workouts due to the pandemic.

Between the pair, they have one career start and it came in 2016 when Johnson filled in against Elon during the regular-season finale for former JMU quarterback Bryan Schor, who suffered an injury a week earlier.

Here’s a closer look at Johnson, Moloney and the rest of the position unit:

Returning Starters: none

Other Returners On Roster: r-senior Cole Johnson, r-junior Patrick Bentley, r-junior Gage Moloney, r-freshman Jacob Knight

Newcomers: freshman Kyle Adams, freshman Chase Soper

Position Coach: Shane Montgomery (second season)

Synopsis: Though Johnson nor Moloney have become a full-time starter yet the two are no stranger to quarterback battles.

In each of the past few training camps, Johnson and Moloney competed with former standout Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys this past April. Though DiNucci eventually became the CAA Offensive Player of the Year last season, he had to earn the starting role upon arriving from Pittsburgh before 2018 and re-win the job when Cignetti opened it up after taking over as Dukes coach.