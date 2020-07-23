DukesofJMU - Position Outlook: Offensive Line

This is James Madison’s underappreciated bunch, and the bulk of the offensive line remains in place for 2020.

“I think what we did last year was great,” Dukes All-American right tackle Liam Fornadel said earlier this offseason. “We were all on the same page a lot of the time when plays were going on. We had a good understanding of the system and scheme, and what plays we were running. And then I think we just went out there and executed it.”

JMU’s offensive line pushed the path for the offense to run for 242.9 yards per game, the 10th best rate in all of FCS last year, while also providing enough for protection for former quarterback Ben DiNucci to become the Offensive Player of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Fornadel is the anchor of the group second-year coach Curt Cignetti and his staff can count on as they prepare for a season unlike any other, with JMU planning to play this fall as an independent after the CAA decided not to hold league competition.

Here’s a closer look at Fornadel and what to expect from the rest of the position unit this coming season.

Returning Starters: r-senior Ray Gillespie, r-senior Truvell Wilson, senior Liam Fornadel

Other Returners On Roster: r-senior Zaire Bethea, r-senior J.T. Timming, r-junior Will Clevinger, r-junior Jake Glavin, r-sophomore Nick Kidwell, r-sophomore Sammy Junco, r-sophomore Henry Schroeder, r-sophomore Kyle Smith, r-freshman Tanner Morris

Newcomers: r-junior Stanley Hubbard (Connecticut), freshman Cole Potts, freshman Tyler Stephens, freshman Tyshawn Wyatt

Position Coach: Damian Wroblewski (second season)

Synopsis: The unit got a boost in the spring when Ray Gillespie opted to return for a fifth year with the program.

According to Cignetti, after last season Gillespie was unsure whether or not he would come back since he had graduated, but then ultimately decided to do so. That gives JMU three returning starters on the offensive line and another, Zaire Bethea, who was a full-time starter two years ago.